Tiny, $29 IoT gateway SBC packs in WiFi and dual LAN ports

FriendlyElec’s open-spec, 60 x 55.5mm “NanoPi R1” SBC runs mainline Linux on a quad -A7 Allwinner H3 and offers GbE and Fast Ethernet ports, WiFi/BT, 3x USB ports, and a standard metal case with antenna.



FriendlyElec has launched a hacker board aimed at low-cost IoT gateway duty. The open-spec, Linux-driven NanoPi R1 combines 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports along with 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. The SBC runs FriendlyCore with Linux-4.14-LTS or OpenWrt on the Allwinner H3 SoC.







NanoPi R1 SBC (left) and in standard metal case

Orange Pi R1

The closest match to the NanoPi R1 is the similarly named and sized (60 x 45m) Orange Pi R1, which has a pair of 10/100 “Fast” Ethernet ports and a WiFi radio. The Orange Pi R1 runs Linux and Android on an Allwinner H2+, a similarly configured SoC that differs in that it’s limited to HD resolution instead of the Allwinner H3’s 4K. That hardly matters here, however, as the NanoPi R1 lacks a video output.

Differences between the two R1 boards include the NanoPi model’s faster second LAN port and the addition of Bluetooth, dual USB 2.0 host ports, -20 to 70℃ support, and a standard metal case with external antenna. On the other hand, the larger NanoPi R1 lacks the Orange Pi model’s GPIO connectors.







NanoPi R1 detail views

NanoPi R1 (left) and case

Processor — Allwinner H3 (4x Cortex-A7 @ up to 1.2GHz); ARM Mali-400 MP2 GPU @600MH

Memory/storage: 512MB or 1GB DDR3 RAM 0GB or 8GB (only with 1GB RAM SKU) with eFlasher utility MicroSD slot up to 128GB

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 dual mode (Ampak AP612); SMA antenna

Networking — 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port (with power input) Serial debug interface UART

Other features – RTC power & status LEDs; user button; heatsink; metal case

Power — 5V via micro-USB OTG

Operating temperature — -20 to 70℃

Dimensions — 60 x 55.5mm

Weight — 33 g (125 g with metal case and heatsink)

Operating system — FriendlyCore (UbuntuCore-16.04) with Linux-4.14-LTS and U-boot-2017.11; OpenWrt

The NanoPi R1 is available in two models: one with 512MB RAM ($29) and the other with 1GB plus 8GB eMMC ($39). The SBC is further equipped with a microSD slot and micro-USB power port plus UART and serial debug connectors. You also get an RTC, heatsink, LEDs, and a user button.Specifications listed for the NanoPi R1 include:



The NanoPi R1 is available with 512MB RAM ($29) and 1GB RAM/8GB eMMC ($39) plus shipping. More information may be found on FriendlyElec’s NanoPi R1 shopping page.

