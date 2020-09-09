Tiny $10 module runs Linux on Cortex-A7 SoC

SigmaStar’s $10 “IDO-SOM2D01” compute module runs Linux on its dual-core -A7 SSD201 SoC with built-in 64MB DDR2. The module offers 128MB to 2GB flash, dual LAN controllers, WiFi/BT, and an HD ready DSI interface.



Chinese SoC manufacturer SigmaStar, a spinoff from MStar when it was acquired by MediaTek, has released a 29.5 x 29.5 compute module that costs only $10. The IDO-SOM2D01 module runs Linux on SigmaStar’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 SSD201 SoC clocked to 1.2GHz.The SSD201, which is documented along with other SigmaStar SoCs on Linux-chenxing, has 64MB of built-in DDR2. SigmaStar also sells a similar SSD202D SoC that boosts RAM to 128MB DDR3.







IDO-SOM2D01 (left) and SSD201 SoC block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The IDO-SOM2D01 module adds 128MB to 2GB SPI NAND flash and dual 10/100 LAN controllers. Interfaces expressed via the 96 castellated edge pins include USB 2.0 host, 4-lane MIPI-DSI for 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps displays, and audio line-out, AMIC, and DMIC. You also get 4x UART, 2x I2C, 4x PWM, SDIO 2.0, I2S, SPI, and GPIO. Although SigmaStar is known for its camera SoCs, the SSD201 lacks a camera interface.

A Singmaster SSW0101B WiFi/Bluetooth module makes use of a second USB 2.0 interface, according to the CNXSoft report that alerted us to the product. The report also posts an image for an SSD202 development board for the module that it says sells on Taobao for about $200, but we did not find the URL.

Further information

The IDO-SOM2D01 module is available for 68 RMB ($9.95) on Taobao.

