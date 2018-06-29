Timesys launches security services for embedded Linux

Timesys has launched a “TRST” security solution for embedded Linux IoT devices to reduce the attack surface of products, harden devices, and and “maintain security at IoT scale.”



Timesys, which is known for its LinuxLink portal to web- and desktop-based embedded Linux development services and BSPs, has launched a new security platform called Threat Resistance Security Technology (TRST) Product Protection. TRST enables embedded device developers using Linux, Android, and other open source distributions to avoid “the daunting task of sifting through thousands of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) notifications every year, to determine which ones apply to their devices in production and require patching to mitigate,” says Timesys.

TRST solutions fall into two broad categories:

Secure by Design — These preemptive measures include security best practices in product design, including attack surface reduction via footprint optimization, device hardening using least-functionality design, and security with minimal power and performance impacts. Other Secure by Design features includes security audit services, secure boot and chain of trust, device encryption, and secure key storage. Timesys will also help customers set up devices with Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates.



Stay Secure — These ongoing security services let users maintain a strong security posture over time with vulnerability monitoring and notifications and patching services that focus on only the vulnerabilities that are relative to specific device configurations. The services also include lifecycle management for BSPs.

TRST was first demonstrated yesterday at the latest of Timesys’ Reduce Risk with RISC webinar sessions in partnership with Advantech. The same day, Advantech announced plans to address the industrial IoT market via a “cocreation” model in which it will partner with smaller companies on Solution Ready Packages (SRPs) that combine hardware and software, including its Wise-PaaS cloud computing platform. Advantech, which last year announced an Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) for IoT standards with companies including Canonical and Timesys, says it will announce 30 SRPs this year, starting with nine SRPs revealed this week.



Further information

Timesys’ Threat Resistance Security Technology solutions appear to be available now. More information may be found in the TRST announcement and product page.

