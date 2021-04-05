Tiger Lake and 64GB NVMe squeeze onto Mini Type 10

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s rugged, Mini Type 10 sized “SOM-7583” module ships with an 11th Gen Core CPU plus up to 64GB NVMe, a 2.5GbE controller, and an optional “SOM-DB5830” carrier board.



The SOM-7583 is the first module we have seen that deploys Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 on an 84 x 55mm COM Express Mini Type 10 form factor. We have seen several 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 modules with Tiger Lake including Portwell’s PCOM-B656VGL and others linked to in that report from Adlink, Congatec, and Kontron.







SOM-7583

(click image to enlarge)



While the smaller size has required some feature reductions, such as a limit to dual simultaneous displays instead of triple and a 16GB RAM limit compared to 64GB on the other models, the SOM-7583 provides an on-module 32GB or 64GB NVMe drive, with 128GB available on special request. NVMe offers a 10-fold increase in the sequential reading and writing speed compared to eMMC 5.1, notes Advantech.

The SOM-7583 uses LPDDR4 with 4266MT/s speed rather than DDR4-3200 on the other modules. Like some of them, it offers support for Intel’s In-Band ECC (IBECC) error correcting RAM on selected SKUs.

The module is available with a variety of embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” Tiger Lake modules, as shown in the SKUs chart below. There is support for Linux and Windows Embedded plus Advantech’s optional iManager WISE-DeviceOn software for remote device management.

Like the other COM Express modules, the SOM-7583 supplies an Intel I225IT controller for up to 2.5GbE speeds. However, its PCIe x4 interface is limited to Gen3 instead of the Gen4 supplied by the Type 6 modules. DDI and eDP interfaces are available for 4K displays.

Although the spec sheet lists 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 and 8x USB 2.0, the product page says that USB 4.0 is supported on a compliant carrier board. However, the SOM-DB5830 carrier described below lacks USB 4.0 support.







SOM-7583 block diagram (left) and SKUs chart

(click images to enlarge)



Other I/O includes 2x SATA III, 2x COM, 8-bit GPIO, SPI, optional I2C and CAN, and others shown on the block diagram above. TPM 2.0 is also available.

The SOM-7583 has an 8.5-20V input, which is also found on Kontron’s Type-6 COMe-cTL6. The module is available in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models with standard heatspreader and optional semi-cooler (see SKUs chart above). There is also 40°C @ 95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance and 3.5Grms vibration resistance.

SOM-DB5830 carrier

Advantech’s ATX form-factor SOM-DB5830 carrier board for Type 6 and Type 10 modules is listed as new. The 304.8 x 244mm carrier supplies an up to 2.5GbE port plus 2x PCIe x4 and a single PCIe x16, all with Gen3 and Gen4 support







SOM-DB5830 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The SOM-DB5830 provides 2x DP and single HDMI, VGA, and either LVDS or eDP, which are available on separate SKUs. Other major features include 4x SATA 3.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x COM, and various expansion buses as shown on the block diagram above. The ruggedized board has a 4.5-20V DC input.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” SOM-7583. More information may be found in the announcement on ElectronicsOnline and Advantech’s SOM-7583 product page.

The SOM-DB5830 carrier board is listed at $525 at Walker Industrial. More information may be found on Advantech’s SOM-DB5830 product page.

