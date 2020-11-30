Tiger Lake module supports industrial models

Portwell’s “PCOM-B656VGL” Compact Type 6 module runs on 11th Gen Core CPUs including embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” models with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 4x displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 9x PCIe lanes, including 4x Gen4.



Portwell has launched an 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP3 based COM Express Compact Type 6 module. The PCOM-B656VGL joins other 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 entries with Intel’s 10nm-fabricated CPU such as Kontron’s COMe-cTL6, Adlink’s cExpress-TL, and Congatec’s Conga-TC570, which earlier this month was updated with more models. Like the Congatec and Kontron modules, Portwell’s PCOM-B656VGL supports both the embedded “E” models and industrial “GRE” SKUs in dual- and quad-core variants.







PCOM-B656VGL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The PCOM-B656VGL follows earlier Portwell Type 6 modules such as its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based, Basic form-factor MEDM-B603 . Portwell recently launched a PQ7-M109 Qseven module that supports Intel’s other new 10nm processor, the Atom x-6000 (Elkhart Lake).

Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake platform offers a faster CPU and greatly improved Intel Gen12 Iris Xe graphics over 10th Gen Comet Lake. The up to 96-EU Iris Xe supports up to 4x simultaneous 4K displays and offers improved neural network inferencing with Intel DL Boost. Tiger Lake also adds support for PCIe Gen4 and the up to 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4).

The PCOM-B656VGL is available with the three “E” models detailed in our cExpress-TL story, as well as three similar “GRE” models, all with Iris Xe graphics. The “GRE” parts add Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) synchronized networking technologies, as well Functional Safety (FuSa) features. No OS support is listed, but Linux and Windows should run fine.

Like its Type 6 Tiger Lake rivals, the module can load up to 64GB DDR4-3200, and the “GRE” models support Intel’s new In-Band ECC (IBECC) RAM. Unlike the other modules, Portwell’s entry is limited to a 1GbE controller (Intel I210-IT) instead of 2.5GbE.

The PCOM-B656VGL matches its rivals with support for 4x independent displays. Here, you get 2x 4K-ready DDI (HDMI or DP) plus VGA and LVDS. As usual, the latter can be swapped out for 4K-ready eDP. An HD Audio controller is also on board.







PCOM-B656VGL block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Like the other modules, the PCOM-B656VGL provides a PCIe x4 Gen4 interface. Like the Adlink and Kontron modules, it also offers 5x additional PCIe Gen3 lanes, in this case configured as PCIe x4 and x1. Congatec supplies 8x PCIe Gen3.

Like the Adlink module, the PCOM-B656VGL enables 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with transfer rates of up to 10Gbps. You can optionally swap out two of those for two more PCIe Gen3 lanes.

Other interfaces include 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA III, 2x serial, 8x GPIO, and single I2C, SMBus, and LPC connections. There is also a keyboard/mouse controller, a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and TPM 2.0.

The 12V PCOM-B656VGL is available in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models, both with 5~95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. The module appears to work with Portwell’s standard Type 6 carriers and Portwell offers custom carrier board design services.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PCOM-B656VGL. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and product page.