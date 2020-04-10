Thin Mini-ITX SBC brews Coffee Lake with triple HDMI and PCIe x16

Avalue’s “EMX-H310DP” is a thin Mini-ITX board with 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, up to 64GB DDR4, 3x HDMI, 2x SATA, 3x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x M.2, PCIe x16, and a 12-28V input.



A few weeks after announcing an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based EMX-WHL-GP thin Mini-ITX board, Avalue has unveiled an EMX-H310DP SBC with the same low profile form factor that instead taps Intel’s other 8th Gen platform, the higher-end Coffee Lake. The EMX-H310DP also supports Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors.







EMX-H310DP, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Named for its Intel H310 chipset, the EMX-H310DP also includes a separate Nuvoton NCT6106D I/O chipset. The board supports Intel Core, Pentium, Celeron, and Xeon Coffee Lake models. The only other Coffee Lake based thin Mini-ITX SBC that we’ve covered is Axiomtek’s MANO521 , which was announced last year with 8th Gen CPUs, but now also supports 9th Gen parts.

No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the EMX-WHL-GP, it supports Linux or Win 10. Applications include network devices, NAS servers, media centers, industrial control systems, and other embedded applications.







EMX-H310DP (left) and recent, Whiskey Lake based EMX-WHL-GP

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to 64GB of 2400/2666MHz DDR4 via dual sockets and store data via 2x SATA III slots, both with SATA power. An M.2 B-key (3042/2242/2260/2280) slot supports SSDs, as well as WWAN+GNSS (USB2.0), with the help of an accompanying SIM card slot. There’s also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi and a PCIe x16 slot. This uses a standard configuration instead of the PCIe golden finger on the EMX-WHL-GP.

The EMX-H310DP supplies 3x HDMI ports at up to “3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, 2560 x [email protected] 30Hz.” It’s unclear if the first 30Hz citation should instead be 60Hz or if some of the ports offer higher resolution than others. Dual simultaneous displays are available with the three ports, as well as a dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS interface. There’s a Realtek ALC662 audio codec and a 6W amplifier, and although it’s not listed in the specs, the images appear to suggest an audio jack.







EMX-H310DP portside view

(click image to enlarge)



The EMX-H310DP is further equipped with 3x GbE ports (2x Intel I210AT PCIe, 1x I219LM), as well as 3 x USB 3.1 Gen2 and a single USB 3.1 Gen1 port. Internal I/O includes 3x USB 2.0, 16-bit GPIO, 3x RS232, and an RS232/422/485 interface. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, and a TPM 2.0 chip.

The 170 x 170mm, 0.4 kg board has an industry-friendly 12-28V 3-pin input with AT/ATX power supply and ACPI power management. The board can operate at 0 to 60°C with 95% relative humidity, non-condensing at 40°C.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” EMX-H310DP. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.