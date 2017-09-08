Thin Mini-ITX offers choice of Skylake or Kaby Lake

Fujitsu’s Linux-ready “D3474-B” is a thin Mini-ITX board with 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 32GB DDR4, wide-range power, and dual M.2 slots.



Avnet-owned embedded firm MSC Technologies announced it is distributing Fujitsu’s D3474-B thin Mini-ITX board, which runs Linux or Windows on Intel’s 6th Gen (“Skylake”) or 7th Gen (“Kaby Lake”) processors. Several months ago, yet another Germany-based company — Hy-Line Computer Components — also announced [translated] it was selling the D3474-B, which is Fujitsu’s first thin Mini-ITX offering.







D3474-B (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



No vertical dimensions were provided for the 170 x 170mm mainboard, but the images suggest it fits the “thin” definition. Other Fujitsu Mini-ITX boards include the full-height, Skylake-based D3433-S, which is available on Janz Tec’s Falcon Active industrial PC. Last year Fujitsu released a $286, 96Boards CE compatible F-Cue SBC.

The 0 to 50°C tolerant D3474-B, which is part of the Fujitsu Extended Lifecycle series, offers three-year availability, and is touted for ensuring 24/7 continuous operation, even at its maximum temperature. The board is aimed at semi-industrial fields such as digital signage players, HMI systems, touch panels, flat 1U industrial computers, and compact box PCs.







D3474-B portside detail view

(click image to enlarge)



No specific Skylake or Kaby Lake processor models were listed, but the D3474-B is said to be equipped with an LGA1151 socket for up to 65W TDP Celeron, Pentium, and Core i3/i5/i7 chips. The board’s Intel H110 Express Chipset supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400 SDRAM memory, and can drive two independent working displays via the coastline HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports. A 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS interface with backlight support is also available.

The D3474-B is notable for providing two M.2 sockets: a M.2 2242/2260 Key M socket that supports a SATA SSD and an M.2 Key E with WiFi and Bluetooth support only. There’s also “mechanical support” for an M.2 2230 that supports PCIe x1 or USB 2.0. Dual SATA III ports are onboard, as well.

A single GbE port (Realtek RTL8111G) provides WoL and PXE support. The remaining coastline ports include dual audio jacks, a PS/2 port, dual USB 3.0 ports, and dual USB 2.0 ports. Two more pairs of USB 3.0 and 2.0 interfaces are available internally, along with single RS232, audio, and speaker headers, fan and intrusion controls, and 8-bit GPIO.

The board has a wide-range of 19-24V DC (or 12V) power supply and a temperature sensitive “silent” fan. Special features include multi-boot, recovery BIOS, a watchdog, and other security extras. There’s a standard Intel TPM V2.0 security module, which can be swapped out for Infineon TPM V1.2 on request.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided by MSC, Hy-Line, or Fujitsu for Fujitsu’s D3474-B, but it appears to be shipping in Japan and Europe at the very least. More information may be found in MSC’s D3474-B announcement and Fujitsu’s D3474-B product page.

