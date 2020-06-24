Thin Mini-ITX duo includes Coffee Lake and Whiskey Lake models

Win Enterprises has unveiled a pair of Linux-ready thin Mini-ITX boards with 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports: the Gen Coffee lake “MB-50050” with 4x serial I/Os and the Whiskey Lake powered “MB-50040” with up to 64GB RAM and optional 9-36V power.



Win Enterprises has announced two new thin Mini-ITX boards aimed at industrial applications. Like the company’s larger MB-50030 industrial ATX board and a recent full-height MB-50070 Mini-ITX, the MB-50050 supports Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. The MB-50040 instead taps the more power-efficient, 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE platform.







MB-50050 (left) and MB-50040

The 170 x 170mm boards support Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Both products are designed for industrial applications including IoT gateways and factory process-monitoring workstations



MB-50050

Equipped with an LGA11551 socket and a choice of Intel Q370 or C246 chipsets, the MB-50050 is available with 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh Core models with 35W to 65W TDP up to an octa-core, up to 3.8GHz Core i7-9700TE. It also supports 8th Gen Core, Pentium, and Celeron models with 54W or 65W TDP plus an 80W, up to 4.7GHz Xeon E-2176G.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2400/2666 via dual channels, including ECC RAM when using the Intel C246 chipset. There are 2x SATA 3.0 slots with RAID 0/1/5 and a single SATA power connector.

Further storage is available via an mSATA-ready, full-size mini-PCIe slot and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 and SATA support, including NVMe and Intel Optane. General purpose expansion is available via an M.2 E-key 2230 slot (PCIe/USB) and a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface.







MB-50050 detail view and block diagram

The MB-50050 supports dual or triple simultaneous displays, depending on conflicting citations. There are 2x DP++ ports plus a similarly 4K-ready HDMI port. You also get an LVDS connector, which can be swapped out for eDP. A Realtek ALC888S-VD2-GR codec feeds dual audio jacks and an S/PDIF interface.

Real-world coastline ports include 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. Internally, you will find 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x RS-232, 8-bit DIO with DIO power, and LPC and SMBus interfaces.

The MB-50050 is powered by a 12VDC jack and offers an RTC with coincell, a watchdog, and TPM 2.0. The board supports 0 to 60° temperatures with 5 to 90% RH humidity tolerance. Options include thermal solutions, I/O shields, and cables.



MB-50040

The MB-50040 supports dual or quad-core Whiskey Lake-UE parts up to a 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. The UE parts offer 15-year lifecycle support.

Unlike the MB-50050, specific Linux distros are listed: Debian 8 and CentOS 7, both with VESA graphics drivers, as well as Fedora and Yocto 2.6. Other Whiskey Lake based thin Mini-ITX boards include Avalue’s EMX-WHL-GP, ASRock’s IMB-1216 and Congatec’s Conga-IC370.







MB-50040 coastline detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to twice the RAM of the MB-50050, with up to 64GB 2400/2133MHz DDR4 via dual sockets. Storage options start with 2x SATA III slots with RAID 0/1 and dual SATA power connectors. There is no mini-PCIe slot for mSATA as there is on the MB-50050, but you get the same PCIe x4, M.2 E-key, and SATA-ready M.2 M-key slots. The latter appears to lack NVME or Optane support.

Triple independent displays are available via 4K-enabled HDMI and DP++ coastline ports plus an HD-ready LVDS interface or optional V-by-One LVDS variant. There are also dual audio jacks and S/PDIF.

Other features include 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports plus internal I/Os including 4x USB 2.0 and single RS-232/422/485, RS-232, 8-bit DIO, LPC, and SMBus. You can choose between 12V or 9-36V DC inputs. Other features include RTC with coincell, a watchdog, and TPM 2.0. The operating range is listed as TBD.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MB-50050 or MB-50040. More information may be found in Win Enterprises’ MB-50050 announcement and product page and its MB-50040 announcement and product page.

