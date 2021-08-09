Thin Mini-ITX board runs on Comet Lake

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MiTac’s “PH12CMI” thin Mini-ITX board features Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-s along with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, triple displays, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe and PCIe x4 slots.



German tech distributor ICP sent us one of their periodic MiTac product announcements about an unnamed new thin Mini-ITX board featuring Intel’s Elkhart Lake. Yet the link went instead to a Comet Lake-S powered PH12CMI Mini-ITX board that was announced in June by NPE, and which we cover here.







PH12CMI, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Back in February when covering Advantech’s AIMB-218 , we briefly mentioned a MiTac PD10EHI thin Mini-ITX that similarly features an Elkhart Lake Atom processor. We will cover that board soon along with another Elkhart Lake thin Mini-ITX board mentioned in the report — DFI’s EHL171/EHL173 — which was previously listed as preliminary but is now fully documented.

MiTac’s PH12CMI is one of a handful of thin Mini-ITX boards we have seen built around Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Core processors. Portwell offers a WADE-8212 board and ASRock has a IMB-2022, which was used by Dynamis PRC for a Linux-driven autonomous driving system participating in the 2022 Formula Student Championship.

ICP offers two PH12CMI models: a PH12CMI- Q470- 19V with a 19VDC input and a PH12CMI- Q470- 12V with a 12VDC input. MiTac has posted a single product page for a PH12CMI with both input options.

The 170 x 170mm board is equipped with an LGA1200 socket for up to 10-core Comet-Lake processors, as well as an Intel Q470E chipset. Win 10 is the default, with Linux available by request.

You can load up to 64GB DDR4 (2933/2666/2400MHz) via dual sockets. The PH12CMI is equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and DisplayPort and HDMI ports at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz and 60Hz, respectively.

Triple simultaneous displays are enabled when you add the internal HD-ready LVDS or optional 4K eDP interface. Dual audio jacks (Realtek ALC662/ALC888) and a digital mic header round out the media features.







PH12CMI block diagram and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The PH12CMI is equipped with 2x SATA III interfaces along with a SATA power header. Other internal I/O includes 6x USB 2.0, 3x RS232, and an RS232/422/485 interface. There is also a MiAPI header for 10-bit GPIO and a CPU fan header.

Expansion features include an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 with SATA and PCIe x4 support, as well as an M.2 E-key 2230 for WiFi. You also get a full-size mini-PCIe slot with SATA support and a PCIe x4 connector.

The PH12CMI supplies a watchdog, HW monitoring, and a TPM header. The SBC has a 0 to 60°C operating range with 10% ~ 95% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

The PH12CMI appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on the MiTac and ICP product pages.

