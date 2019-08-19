Axiomtek’s “MANO521” thin Mini-ITX board features 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SATA III, triple displays, serial, GbE, and USB 3.0 ports, and M.2, mini-PCIe and PCIe expansion.



Axiomtek announced an Intel 8th Gen thin Mini-ITX SBC with a 20mm I/O height, or 170 x 170 x 21.6mm with PCB. The MANO521 is designed for space-constrained, but I/O-heavy, applications in industrial automation, transportation, self-service kiosks, medical, and digital signage.

We’ve seen some industrial-focused, but full-height, Coffee Lake Mini-ITX SBCs including IEI’s KINO-DH310, Commell’s LV-67X, and Axiomtek’s own MANO520, but this is the first thin model we’ve seen.







MANO521, front and back

The MANO521 follows earlier Axiomtek thin Mini-ITX boards such as its 6th Gen Skylake based MANO500 , which now supports 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors as well. The new MANO521 has an LGA1151 socket with Intel H310 or optional Intel Q370 I/O chipsets and supports 8th Gen Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron chips. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows are likely candidates.

The MANO521 supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400 via dual channels and offers dual SATA-600 (6Gbps SATA III) slots with optional SATA power and an M.2 M-Key 2242/2260/2280 socket for storage. There’s also a M.2 E-Key E 2230 socket, a full-size mini-PCI slot, and a PCIe x4 slot for general expansion I/O including wireless cards. Dual GbE ports (Intel i211-AT and i219-V) support WoL and PXE.

Triple displays are enabled via DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports, as well as 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS or optional, higher-resolution eDP. There’s also a VGA wafer connector onboard along with Realtek ALC662-driven HD audio with a 3.5mm jack for mic-in/line-in/line-out.







MANO521 and detail views

The board is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0 ports plus a coastline RS-232/422/485 port and an RS-232 interface. You also get 8-channel DIO, a TPM 2.0 chip, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring.

The MANO521 provides a 12V DC jack with 19-24V input and a Lithium 3V/220mAH battery. The board supports 0 to 60°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance of 10% to 95% (non-condensing).



Further information

The MANO521 will be available in September at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s MANO521 announcement and product page.

