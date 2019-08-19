Thin Mini-ITX board features 8th Gen Coffee LakeAug 19, 2019 — by Eric Brown — 1330 views
Axiomtek’s “MANO521” thin Mini-ITX board features 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SATA III, triple displays, serial, GbE, and USB 3.0 ports, and M.2, mini-PCIe and PCIe expansion.
Axiomtek announced an Intel 8th Gen thin Mini-ITX SBC with a 20mm I/O height, or 170 x 170 x 21.6mm with PCB. The MANO521 is designed for space-constrained, but I/O-heavy, applications in industrial automation, transportation, self-service kiosks, medical, and digital signage.
We’ve seen some industrial-focused, but full-height, Coffee Lake Mini-ITX SBCs including IEI’s KINO-DH310, Commell’s LV-67X, and Axiomtek’s own MANO520, but this is the first thin model we’ve seen.
MANO521, front and back
(click images to enlarge)
The MANO521 follows earlier Axiomtek thin Mini-ITX boards such as its 6th Gen Skylake based MANO500, which now supports 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors as well. The new MANO521 has an LGA1151 socket with Intel H310 or optional Intel Q370 I/O chipsets and supports 8th Gen Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron chips. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows are likely candidates.
The MANO521 supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400 via dual channels and offers dual SATA-600 (6Gbps SATA III) slots with optional SATA power and an M.2 M-Key 2242/2260/2280 socket for storage. There’s also a M.2 E-Key E 2230 socket, a full-size mini-PCI slot, and a PCIe x4 slot for general expansion I/O including wireless cards. Dual GbE ports (Intel i211-AT and i219-V) support WoL and PXE.
Triple displays are enabled via DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports, as well as 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS or optional, higher-resolution eDP. There’s also a VGA wafer connector onboard along with Realtek ALC662-driven HD audio with a 3.5mm jack for mic-in/line-in/line-out.
MANO521 and detail views
(click images to enlarge)
The board is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0 ports plus a coastline RS-232/422/485 port and an RS-232 interface. You also get 8-channel DIO, a TPM 2.0 chip, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring.
The MANO521 provides a 12V DC jack with 19-24V input and a Lithium 3V/220mAH battery. The board supports 0 to 60°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance of 10% to 95% (non-condensing).
Further information
The MANO521 will be available in September at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s MANO521 announcement and product page.
