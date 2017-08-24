Thin Mini-ITX board dishes up 15W Skylake-U chips

Advantech’s Linux-ready “AIMB-232” thin Mini-ITX SBC offers 6th Gen U-Series CPUs plus triple displays, 2x GbE, 2x SATA III, and 2x mini-PCIe links.



Advantech has previously released a full-height AIMB-275 Mini-ITX board with Intel’s Q170 chipset and 6th Generation “Skylake” S-series or Xeon 3 CPUs, as well as a thin Mini-ITX AIMB-285 with an H110 PCH chipset that offers a wider variety of quad- and dual-core Skylake-S Core, Pentium and Celeron models. With the new AIMB-232 thin Mini-ITX, Advantech has switched to the lower power, soldered-on, dual-core Skylake-U series with 15W TDPs.







AIMB-232

(click images to enlarge)







AIMB-232 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The AIMB-232 can run Linux or Windows Embedded on Intel’s 2.0GHz Celeron 3955U, the 2.2GHz Celeron 3965U, the 2.3GHz Core i3-6100U, the 2.4GHz Core i5 6300U, or the 2.6GHz Core i7 6600U. The block diagram also suggests support for Intel’s 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” processors, but this is not mentioned elsewhere.The AIMB-232 supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133 RAM via dual SODIMM slots, and provides 2x SATA III ports and 2x GbE ports. One of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots can be used for mSATA (not available on Celeron models), while the other is accompanied by a SIM card slot for wireless expansion.

Triple displays are available via the DisplayPort++ and HDMI 2.0 ports, each with up to 4K resolution, as well as the dual-channel 48-bit LVDS with inverter, which can be swapped out for the BOM-optional eDP. On the Intel Core models, you get 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 3.0 interfaces, and 2x USB 2.0 interfaces. The Intel Celeron models instead provide 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports plus 2x USB 2.0 interfaces.







AIMB-232 portside view

(click image to enlarge)



The AIMB-232 is further equipped with audio mic-in and line-out jacks, a PS/2 interface, dual RS-232 headers, a fan connector, 8-bit GPIO, and optional TPM 2.0. There’s also a watchdog and a 12V DC input. The 170 x 170mm board supports 0 to 60°C temperatures with 0.7m/s air flow. A fanless heatsink is standard, and a fan cooler is optional.

The AIMB-232 joins other Skylake thin Mini-ITX boards including Avalue EMX-SKLUP and Congatec Conga-IC170, and Eurotech CPU-521-17. Non-thin Mini-ITX boards built with Intel’s Skylake-U processors include the Habey MITX-6960 and Commell’s LV-67T.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AIMB-232. More information may be found on Advantech’s AIMB-232 product page.

