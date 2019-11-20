Thin clients run Linux-based eLux on Gemini Lake Refresh chips

Fujitsu’s three new “Futro” thin clients feature the Linux-based eLux RP stack running on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh SoCs. The quad-core Futro S9010 and S7010 and the dual-core S5010 offer GbE, 2x DP, and 7x USB ports.



Fujitsu has expanded its line of Futro thin clients with three models that feature Intel’s recently announced Gemini Lake Refresh SoCs. The Futro S9010, S7010, and S5010, which we saw on Fanless Tech are intended to run the proprietary, Linux-based eLux RP 6.7.0 CR from Unicon Software, although Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is also supported. The security-enhanced eLux is available with a Scout Enterprise Management Suite with regular security patch updates. The new Futro products supports Citrix Receiver and VMware Horizon Client desktop virtualization environments.







Futro S9010, front and back

The new thin clients are based on Fujitsu mainboards that were recently acquired by Kontron. Similar D3543-S Mini-ITX and D3544-S Mini-STX boards that support Gemini Lake rather than Gemini Lake Refresh are listed by Kontron as “new.”

The new Futro thin clients include:

Futro S9010 — Pentium Silver J5040 (4x Goldmont Plus cores @ 2.0GHz/3.2GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 605 — D3543-A2 (Mini-ITX)

— Pentium Silver J5040 (4x Goldmont Plus cores @ 2.0GHz/3.2GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 605 — D3543-A2 (Mini-ITX) Futro S7010 — Celeron J4125 — (4x Goldmont Plus cores @ 2.0GHz/2.7GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 600 — D3544-A2 (Mini-STX)

— Celeron J4125 — (4x Goldmont Plus cores @ 2.0GHz/2.7GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 600 — D3544-A2 (Mini-STX) Futro S5010 — Celeron J4025 — (2x Goldmont Plus cores @ 2.0GHz/2.9GHz); Intel UHD Graphics 600 — D3544-B2 (Mini-STX)

All the new Gemini Lake Refresh processors are “desktop” models with 10W TDPs. They all have higher burst rates than corresponding first-gen Gemini Lake models and the J5040 and J4125 also have higher base clock rates.







Futro S7010, front and back

The Futro S9010 has a 250 x 193 x 52mm footprint and provides 2-16GB DDR4-2400 while the other two models measure 165 x 147 x 36mm and ship with 2-8GB DDR4-2400. The S9010 is the only model with an M.2 slot, and it’s available with 64GB or 128GB SATA SSDs.

Standard features on all three models include a GbE port and an optional Intel Wireless-AX200 WLAN module with 802.11-ac/ax (WiFi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0. They all provide 2x DP 1.2a, 2x front-facing USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), and 4x USB 2.0 ports plus dual USB 2.0 headers. There’s also an option for a front-facing USB 3.1 Type-C port.







Futro S5010, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The new Futro clients have triple Realtek ALC671 driven audio jacks — mic-in, headphone-out, and line-out — and the Futro S9010 also has a line-out jack. The S9010 has dual RS-232 DB9 ports while the S7010 has an option for a single serial port and the S5010 has none. The S9010 also adds a pair of PS/2 ports.

All three models offer 100-240V power supplies and operate at 10 to 35°C with 5-85% relative humidity. The systems support Kensington locks and offer optional TPM 2.0 security chips.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Futro S9010, S7010, and S5010 thin clients. More information may be found on Fujitsu’s Futro S9010, Futro S7010, and Futro S5010 product pages.