Telematics gateway connects with Iridium, GPS, 4G, WiFi/BT, and 433MHz RFID

Appareo’s IP67-rated, -40 to 75°C tolerant “Gateway 370” telematics gateway runs Linux on a Cortex-A9 SoC and supplies Iridium SBD, 433MHz (RFID), 4G LTE, WiFi/BT, and GPS plus LAN, BroadR-Reach, DIO, and CAN links.



Fargo, ND based Appareo has launched a wireless telematics control unit (TCU) for heavy machinery in applications such as construction and agriculture. The Gateway 370 is based on a Gateway 270 that Appareo announced last May. That earlier model similarly provides Yocto-derived Linux with Docker container support on an unnamed dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC — probably the i.MX6 Dual or DualLite.







Gateway 370 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Compared to the Gateway 270, the Gateway 370 adds an Iridium short burst data (SBD) satellite transceiver and a 433MHz receiver. The Iridium satellite modem enables connectivity in remote locations, including marine operations. The 433MHz technology enables connections to sensors and active RFID devices such as asset trackers and tire pressure and hydraulics sensors.

As before, there is an LTE CAT 4 cellular radio with 3G/2G fallback and eSIM slot, as well as 80.211b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. You also get 6x CAN bus interfaces for wired telematics plus 10/100 Ethernet and 10/100 BroadR-Reach, an automotive Ethernet standard that extends twisted pair Ethernet range.

The Gateway 370 ships with 512MB DDR3L and 4GB eMMC. Other features include RS-232 and DIO ports, an accelerometer with “wake on movement” support, and an optional gyroscope. You also get a TPM chip, secure boot support, and 6x antenna mounts.

The IP67-protected, 171.7 x 160.3 x 50.8mm system has rugged ports and a 13.6V to 26.5VDC input with battery support. The operating range is -40 to 75°C.

Cellular radios are certified for Europe, North America, and a wide variety of Latin American markets via Tata and Vodafone. The gateway supports numerous development environments, including .NET, as well as cloud integration for Azure and AWS.



Further information

The Gateway 370 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Appareo’s announcement and datasheet (PDF).

