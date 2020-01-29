Sub-1GHz mini-PCIe card also handles 2.4GHz links

Gateworks has launched a second-gen “GW16122 IoT Radio” mini-PCIe card for Sub-1GHz and 2.4GHz BT5 LE, Thread, and Zigbee communications. The TI CC1352P driven card has a 20dBm amplifier for a longer range plus up to 352KB flash and open source software.



The revised version of the GW16122 IoT Radio mini-PCIe card is designed for rugged and industrial IoT applications using Sub-1GHz (or Sub-GHz) communications –868MHz in the EU and 915MHz in the US. It also supports 2.4GHz networks.

Compared to Gateworks’ earlier sub-1GHz card, the new model offers “greatly improved” output power via a 20dBm amplifier that provides an extended range of 100 meters to 3 kilometers. It also provides a simplified design and more RAM and flash: 20KB to 80KB SRAM and 128KB to 352KB flash.







GW16122 IoT Radio and architectural diagram

The GW16122 IoT Radio is built around a TI CC1352P dual-band transmitter/receiver and MCU, enabling the replacement of the earlier, “large” TI Tiva MCU. The module also supports 2.4GHz communications standards including Bluetooth 5 LE, Thread, and Zigbee. It ships with open source TI software that includes an 802.15.4 stack, 6LoWPAN, Wi-SUN, and KNX RF support.

The GW16122 IoT Radio has a typical data rate of 5 to 1,000Kbps. It’s touted for its 121 dBm receive sensitivity, low power, minimal interference, and -40 to 85°C support. Interfaces include analog, I2C, and DIO.

As with last year’s GW16126 Cat-M1/BLE 5.0 and GW16130 satellite modem mini-PCIe cards, Gateworks provides tech support only when the card is used on a Gateworks SBC running Linux. However, the GW16122 may be able to work with other Linux computers that have a USB-enabled mini-PCIe slot.



Ventana GW5910

Recommended pairings include the recent, PoE-enabled Ventana GW5910 and smaller Ventana GW5913 SBCs, both based on NXP’s i.MX6. In fact, Gateworks mentioned the GW16122 as an add-on when it announced the Ventana GW5910 last July.



Further information

The updated GW16122 IoT Radio appears to be available now at an undisclosed, but “reduced” price. More information may be found on Gateworks’ GW16122 product page.