Stylish but rugged industrial mini-PC runs on Coffee Lake

Kontron’s “KBox B-201-CFL” is a compact, embedded box PC that runs Linux or Windows on 8th Gen Core CPUs with 2x GbE, SATA and M.2 SSDs, shock, vibration, and EMC tolerance, and a low noise level of under 34 dBA.



Kontron is introducing a storage-oriented, Coffee Lake based mini-PC built around an unnamed Mini-ITX board. The KBox B-201-CFL follows other KBox industrial PCs including its recent Raspberry Pi powered KBox A-330-RPI and i.MX6 based KBox A-330-MX6. Applications for the stylish, 190 x 190 x 60mm system include image processing, plant data collection, and manufacturing execution systems, as well as more commercial or corporate settings, including music studios.







KBox B-201-CFL

(click image to enlarge)



The KBox B-201-CFL runs Yocto based Linux or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB on an Intel Core i3-8100 (4x cores @ 3.6GHz), i5-8500 (6x 3.0GHz), or i7-8700 (6x 3.2GHz) with Intel UHD 630 Graphics and an Intel H310 Express chipset. The system supports 8GB to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM.

Fabricated from “continuously hot-dip zinc coated mild steel sheet” compliant with EN10215, the 2-Kilogram system has a relatively modest 0 to 45°C operating range, but is otherwise quite rugged. It offers altitude and humidity resistance, as well as vibration tolerance of 5-500Hz, 1G acc. per IEC 60068-2-6 and shock resistance of half sine, 15g, 11ms acc., per IEC 60068-2-27.

The KBox B-201-CFL is equipped with a low-noise fan that helps to keep noise at under 34 dBA. There’s also an EN 55032:2012 class B rating for EMC interference tolerance, among other standards qualifications. The system is further touted for its special VESA mounting brackets that enable horizontal and vertical operation. There’s also a desktop vertical stand and wall mounting.

Storage features include a 2.5-inch removable drive for SATA III SSDs and an internal M.2 SSD (2280, 2260, 2242) slot. For more general purpose expansion, you can choose between two combinations: mini-PCIe half-size and M.2 2260/2242 slots or mini-PCIe full-size and M.2 2242 or M.2 2280 slots.

Media features include audio I/O jacks, a DVI-I port, and a DisplayPort 1.2 that “can operate up to four displays,” says Kontron. The system provides 2x GbE ports with WoL, as well as 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and 3x USB 2.0 ports plus single RS-232 and PS/2 ports.

For security, you get a TPM 2.0 chip and the optional Kontron Approtect hardware/software security solution. There’s a 90 to 264 VAC external power supply or an optional 24VDC input on request.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the KBox B-201-CFL. More information may be found in Kontron’s KBox B-201-CFL announcement and product page.

