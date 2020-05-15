Stinger96 SBC launches and joins 500-unit giveaway of STM32MP1x based 96Boards

Shiratech’s $168 “Stinger96” 96Boards IoT Edition SBC runs Linux on an STM32MP157 and offers an NB-IoT modem. The SBC powers a $195 “IoT Box” system that adds WiFi/BT, mics, and sensors. Shiratech has joined Arrow and ST to give away 500 Stinger96 and Avenger96 SBCs.



Shiratech has posted specs for a 96Boards IoT Edition Extended SBC called the Stinger96 equipped with a Quectel BG96 LTE CAT-M1 radio for NB-IoT communications. The SBC runs Linux on ST’s dual-core Cortex-A7 STM32MP157 SoC, which includes a with Cortex-M4 core. Shiratech, which has produced Linux-driven SBCs including the SAMA5D3-based SparkGate-7 Open IoT Gateway, has also launched a $195 “IoT Box” gateway based on the Stinger96 that adds a WiFi/BT module, battery, mics, and an air quality sensor (see farther below).







Stinger96, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





Avenger96

You can receive the $168 Stinger96 or Arrow’s similarly STM32MP157-based, $130 Avenger96 SBCs for free if you sign up for a new giveaway program for STM32MP1x-based 96Boards SBCs sponsored by Arrow, STMicroelectronics, and Shiratech. Fill out the form with your preferences and project description and you may receive one of 500 free boards (see link at end).

Built for Arrow by DH Electronics, the sandwich-style, Avenger96 has a 96Boards CE Extended form factor. Unlike the new Stinger96 or ST’s own STM32MP1x-based dev boards, the compute module on the 100 x 85mm Avenger96 uses a version of the STM32MP157 that adds a 533MHz Vivante 3D GPU with support for up to 1280 x 800 @ 60fps video. Features include GbE, HDMI 1.4, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports.

ST’s STM32MP157 offers dual, 650MHz Cortex-A7 cores and a 209MHz Cortex-M4 chip with an FPU, MPU, and DSP instructions. The SoC ships with an enhanced version of the same STM32Cube development tools used for ST’s other Cortex-M4 MCU products.



Stinger96

The Stinger96 joins other STM32MP1x-based boards such as the Avenger96, Emtrion’s emSBC argon, Seeed’s Raspberry Pi-like Odyssey-STM32MP157C, MYIR’s MYD-YA157C, and i2SOM’s PanGu. Unlike all but the Pangu, the Stinger96 is a monolithic SBC as opposed to a COM-and-carrier, sandwich-style prototyping design.







Stinger96 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The other products on the 96Boards IoT Edition page are non-Linux MCU boards: Seeed’s Carbon, which was the flagship IoT Edition product, as well as Banana Pi’s Bpi96 NB-IoT, Rak Wireless’s WisTrio, and Seeed’s Nitrogen and IVY5661 boards.

The Stinger96 uses the 96Boards IoT Edition’s “IE Extended” 85 x 54 x 12mm format. The IE spec also has a 60 x 30 x 9mm “Standard Micro” form-factor used by the Carbon and Orange Pi i96, among others. Those two boards and some other IE models use a single 30-pin Low Speed (LS) expansion connector. Others, however, such as the Stinger96 and Shield96, use a 40-pin LS connector

Like the Banana Pi Bpi96 NB-IoT, the Stinger96 is targeted at NB-IOT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things) communications. This LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) wireless standard is a subset of LTE that uses only the low 200kHz band. Whereas the Bpi96 uses a Quectel BC-95-G modem for NB-IoT, the Stinger96 integrates a Quectel BG96, which also covers the closely related, higher bandwidth CAT-M1 (or eMTC (enhanced Machine Type Communication) standard) and also supports EGPRS.

On the Stinger96, the Quectel BG96 can communicate at up to 300Kbps downlink and 375Kbps uplink. The modem also has a GPS chip.

The Stinger86 supplies a Yocto Linux image for the STM32MP157, which is supported with 256MB RAM. You also get 1GB NAND, a microSD slot, a GbE port, and a camera interface. Other features include 2x micro-USB ports. One is used for serial debug and the other is an OTG port that can input 5V power.

Specifications listed for the Stinger96 include:

Processor — ST STM32MP157 (2x 32-bit Cortex-A7 @ up to 650MHz); Cortex-M4 with FPU/MPU @ up to 200MHz; secure boot, Trust Zone, tamper security

Memory/storage: 256MB DDR3 RAM 708KB SRAM 1GB NAND flash MicroSD slot

Networking: GbE port Quectel BG96 NB-IoT modem with CAT-M1 and GPS via USB 2x u.FL connectors Micro-SIM slot

Other I/O: Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Micro-USB serial debug port JTAG (ST LINK) Camera interface (12-bit DSMI)

Expansion — 40-pin 96Boards LS connector ((1.8V interface) with 2x UART, 2 x I2C, SPI, PCM, GPIOs

Power — 5V input or via micro-USB OTG

Dimensions — 85 x 54mm (96Boards IoT Edition Extended form factor)

Operating system — Yocto Linux image



IoT Box

Shiratech’s IoT Box, which also goes by the names IoT Box Stinger96 and SRT-IOT-CUBE-BOX, is designed for air quality monitoring, voice sensing, and other home and smart city IoT applications. Available in multiple colors, the 97 x 97 x 14.5 system builds on the Stinger96 with Quectel BG96 by adding a Murata LBEE5KL1DX module with 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1+EDR.







Shiratech’s IoT Box (left) and different color choices

(click images to enlarge)



The IoT Box, which runs on Linaro Debian, is further equipped with an AMS CCS811 digital gas sensor and an external interface. Other features include 2x digital microphones (Infineon IM69D130) with XENSIV acoustic sensors and a chargeable Li-Ion 1AH battery.

Available interfaces include the micro-USB OTG port for charging and communication, as well as 2x opto-isolated DI, 2x DO, 2x analog inputs, and I2C, SPI, and UART interfaces. Wall mounting is optional.



Further information

To apply for a free Stinger96 or Avenger96 board, fill out the form on this 96Boards giveaway page, which advises: “For the best chance of obtaining a free board, please provide a detailed description of your proposed project.” More information may be found in the giveaway announcement.

The Stinger96 is available at Arrow for $167.65. More information may be found on Shiratech’s Stinger96 page and the 96Boards Stinger96 page.

Shiratech’s IoT Box based on the Stinger96 is available for $195 at Arrow where it is dubbed the SRT-IOT-CUBE-BOX. More information may be found on Shiratech’s IoT Box product page.