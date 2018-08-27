Stackable DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi boasts 100 kS/s sample rates

MCC has launched a stackable “MCC 118” voltage measurement DAQ HAT for the Raspberry Pi with eight ±10 V inputs and sample rates up to 100 kS/s.



Norton, Mass. Based Measurement Computing Corp. (MCC) has released a $99 measurement DAQ HAT for the Raspberry Pi that is optimized for single point and waveform voltage. MCC claims its board offers higher resolution, greater accuracy, and much faster sample rates than most other digital acquisition HAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi. The MCC 118 provides 8x single-ended, 12-bit, ±10 V analog inputs with sample rates up to 100 kS/s.







MCC 118 with Pi (left) and with four-board stacked configuration

Up to eight MCC HATs can be stacked onto one Raspberry Pi, providing up to 64 channels of data and a maximum aggregate throughput of 320 kS/s, says MCC. Multiple boards can be synchronized using external clock and trigger input options,

The MCC 118 is the first in a series of MCC DAQ HATs, including more boards due by the end of the year. The MCC home page mentions a “coming soon” Voltage Output/DIO HAT with two analog output channels and eight digital I/O. Users will be able to mix and match future MCC DAQ HATs with the MCC 118 on a single stack.







MCC 118 block diagram (left) and Python based webserver sample app with view of strip chart data

The MCC 118 is further equipped with an external scan clock and an external digital trigger input. The 65 x 56.5 x 12mm board has a 0 to 55°C range and is powered at 3.3V from the Raspberry Pi via the GPIO connector.

The MCC 118 ships with an open source, Raspbian-based MCC DAQ HAT Library available for C/C++ and Python. API and hardware documentation is provided. You also get sample programs including a C/C++ based DataLogger and a Python-based web server and IFTTT web service.



Further information

The MCC 118 is now available for $99. More information may be found on the MCC 118 announcement and product/shopping page. There’s also a GitHub page.

