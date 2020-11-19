SolidRun’s i.MX8M Plus module launches with HummingBoard Mate board

SolidRun’s iMX8M Plus CoM module runs Linux on the i.MX8M Plus with 2.3-TOPs NPU. The CoM is available as part of a new, $135-and-up, HummingBoard Mate Pico-ITX SBC and can run on the HummingBoard Pulse and Ripple.



SolidRun has expanded its line of NXP i.MX8-family compute modules with an iMX8M Plus CoM equipped with NXP’s AI-enabled iMX8M Plus system-on-chip. The iMX8M Plus CoM is pin-compatible with the similarly 47 x 30mm i.MX8M SOM and i.MX8M Mini SOM, allowing it to work with the 100 x 70mm HummingBoard Pulse and stripped-down HummingBoard Ripple Pico-ITX carriers. SolidRun has also launched a HummingBoard Mate carrier/SBC for expanding the module based on the HummingBoard Ripple that also supports the i.MX8M SOM and i.MX8M Mini SOM (see farther below).







iMX8M Plus CoM

(click image to enlarge)



SolidRun is selling the iMX8M Plus CoM and HummingBoard Mate at promotional prices through Mar. 2021. The quad-core iMX8M Plus equipped module costs $75 or $90 with WiFi and Bluetooth. The HummingBoard Mate i.MX 8M Plus SBC package with the quad-core COM costs $135 or $150 with wireless. The promotional prices include 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC.

NXP’s i.MX8M Plus is like a faster version of the i.MX8M Nano, but with a 2.3-TOPs NPU and more coprocessors. The 14nm-fabricated SoC offers up to 4x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 cores plus Vivante GC7000UL 3D and GC520L 2D GPUs and support for 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps encoding and decoding. There is also an 800MHz Cortex-M7 MCU, an 800MHz HiFi4 DSP, and 2x ISPs for stereo vision or a single 12-megapixel camera.







iMX8M Plus CoM rear view (left) and NXP iMX8M Plus block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The iMX8M Plus CoM supports Linux (Debian 10 and Yocto 3.1 “Dunfell”) or Android 10 on dual- or quad-core models of the i.MX8M Plus. The module ships with up to 8GB LPDDR4-4000, with optional ECC, and has an eMMC socket. A module with 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0 is optional.

The module supplies dual GbE controllers with TSN and supports dual simultaneous [email protected] displays via HDMI 2.0, MIPI-DSI, and LVDS interfaces. There is also an on-board LVDS connector so you can bring up the system without a carrier board.

The iMX8M Plus CoM offers dual 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces, with one on the module and the other on the carrier. Digital audio features include 18x I2S TDM, S/PDIF, 8-ch PDM mic input, DSD512, eARC, and ASRC

Other interfaces expressed via the 3x Hirose B2B connectors include 2x USB 3.0 OTG, 3x serial, and PCIe Gen3 with SSD support. Additional I/Os include 2x I2C, 2x CAN-FD, 4x PWM, 75x GPIO, and SPI, SDIO, and JTAG. The 5V module is available in 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models with 10%–90% non-condensing humidity tolerance.







HummingBoard Mate i.MX 8M Plus detail views

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The HummingBoard Mate is based closely on the HummingBoard Ripple except that the micro-HDMI port has been replaced with a full-sized HDMI port on the other side of the board. The Mate provides an iMX8M Plus CoM with up to 4GB RAM and adds a microSD slot, GbE with optional PoE, MIPI-CSI, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 3.0 host ports.

The HummingBoard Mate is further equipped with a MikroBus connector and mini-PCIe, M.2, and SIM card slots. There is a 7-36VDC input, an RTC, and 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models. (For a similar spec sheet, see our HummingBoard Ripple report.)



Further information

The iMX8M Plus CoM with a quad-core iMX8M Plus sells for $75 or $90 with WiFi/BT. The HummingBoard Mate i.MX 8M Plus SBC package with the quad-core CoM costs $135 or $150 with wireless. These promotional prices last through Mar. 2021 and include 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC.

More information may be found in SolidRun’s HummingBoard-M family product page and the $135 Mate and $150 Mate shopping pages. SolidRun also posted a blog post/white paper on the i.MX8M Plus SoC.