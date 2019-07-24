SODIMM-style modules expand upon i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini

Keith & Koep’s new i.MX8M-based “Trizeps VIII” and i.MX8M Mini-driven “Trizeps VIII Mini” modules are supported with a common “pConXS Eval-Kit” with a 7-inch touchscreen and Linux and Android BSPs.



Keith & Koep is new to LinuxGizmos, although our predecessor, LinuxDevices, reported on the German embedded firm’s Marvell Armada 100 based Trizeps VI module back in 2010. The company, which has been around since 1991, has recently posted product pages for two new SODIMM-style Trizeps modules built around NXP’s dual- or quad-core i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini SoCs, supported by a common pConXS Eval-Kit. The Trizeps VIII incorporates the i.MX8M while the Trizeps VIII Mini is built on the Mini.







Trizeps VIII, front and back

Trizeps VIII Mini, front and back

Other SODIMM 200-style modules with the i.MX8M include Compulab’s CL-SOM-iMX8 . Recent SODIMM modules based on the Mini include iWave’s iW-RainboW-G34M-SM The i.MX8M Mini uses a more advanced 14LPC FinFET process than the i.MX8M, resulting in a higher maximum clock rate for both the Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M4 parts. Whereas the i.MX8M tops out at 1.5GHz for the two to four -A53 cores and 266MHz for the -M4 MCU, the i.MX8M Mini can reach 2GHz and 400MHz, respectively. The Mini also offers lower power consumption, but the i.MX8M offers some additional interfaces such as HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0.

The Trizeps VIII offers a choice of dual- or quad-core i.MX8M configurations clocked to 1.5GHz for its standard model and 1.3GHz for the industrial, -25 to 85°C version. The Trizeps VIII Mini is available only with the quad-core version of the i.MX8M Mini clocked to 1.6GHz or 1.8GHz (industrial).

In addition to the built-in Cortex-M4, the modules add an NXP Kinetis V Cortex-M0+ MCU at up to 75MHz that controls 8x 16-bit ADC, CAN, UART, SPI, GPIO, and other I/O. There’s also an optional FPGA with up to 4300 LUTs “to convert parallel display/camera/data-streams to MIPI DSI/CSI,” says Keith & Koep.

The Trizeps VIII and Trizeps VIII Mini ship with Linux 4.14 and Android 9 BSPs. Windows 10 IoT Core is under development.

The 67.6 x 36.7 x 6.4mm modules are similarly configured with up to 4GB LPDDR4-3200 and either a standard microSD slot or optional eMMC. A wireless module with dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MU-MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.0 is optional on the Trizeps VIII and standard on the Trizeps VIII Mini. Both modules offer a GbE controller.

The new Trizeps modules provide an LVDS (single or dual) transceiver and support 4-lane MIPI-DSI and -CSI, as well as 24-bit RGB display and 8-bit Parallel camera interfaces. The Trizeps VIII adds an HDMI v2.0a interface. An audio codec supports analog mic-in, line-in, and both mono and stereo line-out. Digital audio connections include SPDIF I/O, I2S, and multichannel SAI.

Both modules provide 2x USB OTG interfaces, but you get USB 3.0 on the Trizeps VIII instead of 2.0 on the Mini. Common features include PCIe, SDIO, SPI, QSPI, PWM, 4x UARTs, 2x I2C, and various GPIOs. There’s also a PMIC, a JTAG header, and an FX11 60-pin board-to-board connector. The 3V powered modules offer 10-year availability.



pConXS Eval-Kit

The 195 x 120 x 70mm pConXS Eval-Kit for i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini works with either Trizeps VIII module. Coastline ports include GbE, USB 2.0 host, micro-USB 2.0 OTG, and RS232 DB9. There’s also a microSD slot and a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack.







pConXS Eval-Kit for i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini (left) and touchscreen

Onboard media connectors include dual-channel LVDS and an 18-bit RGB/LCD interface with USB 2.0-driven capacitive touch that supports an apparently standard, 7-inch, 800 x 480-pixel touchscreen. If you order the board with the Trizeps VIII, you also get an HDMI 2.0a port. A MIPI-CSI camera connector supports the Raspberry Pi Camera, and there’s also an optional analog camera on request.

For expansion, you get a full-sized mini-PCIe slot with optional SIM card slot and optional LTE, UMTS, and GSM modules. There’s also an SL2-40 extension connector with power, GPIOs, SPDIF, analog audio, I2C, 2x UARTs, 2x CAN, SDIO, and 3x ADC.

The pConXS Eval-Kit is further equipped with USB 2.0 and I2C headers, as well as a 3-axis accelerometer, temperature sensor, LED, reset and user tactile switch, and RTC with battery or “Backup Cap.” The 12V board features powerfail detection.

Support levels start with a plan that gives you a binary BSP with basic docs and website support. Higher levels offer additional tech support all the way up to a high-end plan with schematics that requires an NDA.

Other Linux-ready, SODIMM 200 style modules released by Keith & Koep in recent years include the i.MX6-based Trizeps VII and i.MX6 SoloX powered Trizeps VII SX.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Trizeps VIII and Trizeps VIII Mini modules or the pConXS Eval-Kit. More information may be found at Keith & Koep’s Trizeps VIII, Trizeps VIII Mini, and pConXS Eval-Kit product pages.

