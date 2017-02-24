SODIMM-style module runs Linux on VIA’s 1GHz Cortex-A9 SoC

VIA unveiled an SODIMM-style COM based on its Cortex-A9 WM8850 SoC, with 512MB RAM and 8GB eMMC, plus Ethernet, CSI, graphics, USB, and serial ports.



The 68.6 x 43mm “SOM-6X50” computer-on-module appears to be VIA’s second-ever ARM COM. Back in Sept. 2015, the company released a 70 x 70mm Qseven form factor QSM-8Q60 COM, based on a 1GHz NXP DualLite SoC.







SOM-6X50 front (left) and back views

(click images to enlarge)







Function diagrams: SOM-6X50 module and WM8850 SoC

(click images to enlarge)



The core of the SOM-6X50 module is VIA’s 5-year-old Wondermedia WM8x50 SoC, which is also offered in a 1.5GHz-clocked model, according to the Wondermedia Wikipedia page In addition to its single ARM Cortex-A9 core, the WM8850 SoC integrates a Mali-400 3D GPU with a 1080p video decoding engine capable of H.264 video encoding. The integrated graphics engine supports OpenGL ES 2.0 hardware acceleration, plus MPEG-2 and H.264 video decoding up to 1080p, says VIA.

Specifications listed for the SOM-6X50 module include:

Processor — VIA Wm8850 SoC 1x 1.0GHz Cortex-A9 core Mali-400 SP GPU with 2x independent 3D/2D GPUs

Memory/storage — 512MB DDR3 SDRAM; 8GB eMMC flash

Networking — 10/100Mbps (Realtek RTL8201)

Video — 1x HDMI, 1x 18/24-bit single-channel LVDS or DVO, DVI, CSI

Audio — line in, line out, mic in; Wolfsen WM8960 Codec

Other I/O — 2x USB 2.0, 1x USB 2.0 device port; 6x UART ports (5-wire); 11x GPIO; 3x I2C; 1x SDIO; 2x SPI; 4x PWM

Dimensions — 68.6 x 43mm (apparently 204-pin stretched SODIMM format)

Power — (not specified)

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Operating system support — Linux, Android, and bootloader BSPs are available

VIA also offers a SOMDB1 “reference carrier board” for the SOM-6X50, for evaluation and development purposes (shown below). The board includes a WiFi/BT subsystem.







Two views of the SOMDB1 carrier board

(click images to enlarge)







SOMDB1 carrier board details

(click image to enlarge)



The SOM-6X50 is expected to be used in “a wide range of IoT automation and HMI applications such as transportation, retail and medical,” says the company.



Further information

The VIA SOM-6X50 module and SOMDB1 development carrier board appear to be available now, at unstated prices. Additional details regarding both boards may be found at the company’s SOM-6X50 product pages.

