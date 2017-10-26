SODIMM-style COM and dev board run Android 7.1.1 on a Snapdragon 820

VIA’s “SOM-9X20” module runs Android 7.1.1 on a quad-core Snapdragon 820, with 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, WiFi, BT, GPS, and an optional dev board.



VIA Technologies has launched its VIA SOM-9X20 computer-on-module with an Android 7.1.1 BSP running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820. The SODIMM form factor, 82 x 45mm module, which is accompanied by a SOM-DB2 carrier board, joins other Snapdragon 820-based COMs like Mistral’s 51 x 26mm 820 Nano SOM, iWave’s SMARC 2.0 Snapdragon 820 SOM, and Intrinsyc’s 82 x 42mm Open-Q 820, among others.







VIA SOM-9X20

(click images to enlarge)



The SOM-9X20 is aimed at HMI, surveillance, digital signage, robotics, cameras, video conferencing, computer vision, and augmented and virtual reality applications. The module builds on the highly successful Snapdragon 820 SoC, which features four Cortex-A72-like cores Kryo cores — two at 2.2GHz, and two at 1.6GHz — plus a 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU, a Hexagon 680 DSP, and a 14-bit Spectra ISP.

The SOM-9X20 ships with 4GB LPDDR4 in a POP package, plus 64GB eMMC 5.1 flash. There’s a wireless module that includes 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as a separate Qualcomm WGR7640 GPS/GNSS RF receiver with antenna connector. Other onboard features include an HDMI 2.0 transmitter and a TPM module.







Detail views for SOM-9X20 (left) and SOM-DB2 evaluation board

(click images to enlarge)



Interfaces enabled by the module’s MXM 3.0 314-pin connector include USB 3.0 OTG, USB 2.0 host, HDMI 2.0, 2x SDIO, 2x PCIe 2.0, 3x MIPI-CSI, and 2x MIPI-DSI, Other features include I2S, PCM, JTAG, and and multi-function pins for UART, I2C, SPI, and GPIO. The module supports 0 to 60°C temperatures, and ships with 5-year support.

The SOM-9X20 ships with a BSP that features Android 7.1.1 as well as the VIA Smart ETK (Embedded Tool Kit). The ETK includes APIs for watchdog GPIO access, RTC for auto-power on, and a sample app. Hardware and software customization services are also available.







SOM-DB2 evaluation board

(click image to enlarge)



The module is available with a SOM-DB2 evaluation board that offers coastline interfaces such as 2x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, micro-USB 2.0, HDMI, and microSD. Other onboard features shown in the detail image farther above include MIPI-CSI and LCD touchscreen interfaces, dual speakers, a mini-PCIe slot, and more.



Further information

The VIA SOM-9X20 module and SOM-DB2 evaluation board are available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on VIA’s SOM-9X20 product page.