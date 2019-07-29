Snapdragon 410-based module offers 96Boards and touch-panel eval kits

Keith & Koep’s tiny, Linux-ready “Myon I” module features the quad -A53 Snapdragon 410 with up to 8GB eMMC, extended temp support, and an optional WiFi/BT/GPS module. The Myon I powers a “ConXM” carrier and “i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC.”



Keith & Koep, which offers a line of SODIMM-style “Trizeps” computer-on-modules such as the recent i.MX8M-based Trizeps VIII and i.MX8M Mini-driven Trizeps VIII Mini, is introducing a Myon I module with a smaller 48 x 32 x 4.2mm footprint and no edge connector. While the Trizeps line started out with Marvell XScale processors before moving on to Freescale/NXP i.MX SoCs, the Myon I taps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410.







Myon I, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Since the module offers 10-year availability, this is likely the more embedded focused Snapdragon 410E variant, which we’ve seen on a number of SBCs and modules including Ka-Ro’s SODIMM-style TXSD-410E and Inforce’s Inforce 6301 . The Snapdragon 410/410E is a quad-core, 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 SoC with an Adreno 306 GPU and a Hexagon DSP.

The Myon I is aimed at IoT/handheld devices, and with its speaker and 3x microphone interfaces, voice control system appears to be good fit. Debian 9 (Kernel 4.4, 4.9), Android 6 (Kernel 3.10), and Windows 10 IoT Core BSPs are available.

The Myon I is available with two new evaluation options: a ConXM baseboard and an i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC (see farther below). The module and evaluation kits are touted for their extensive in-house testing as well as tiered tech-support options.



Myon I

The Myon I is equipped with 1GB LPDDR3-1966 (533MHz) and 8GB eMMC 4.51 flash. There’s an optional wireless module with 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS with optional UFL connectors or onboard antennas. The -25 to 85°C tolerant module has a PMIC and can run on LiPo 3-4.5V battery power charged at 5V.

The Myon I has dual 100-pin Hirose DF40 board-to-board connectors that express SD/SDIO, USB 2.0 OTG host or slave, 4-channel MIPI-DSI or LVDS, and MIPI-CSI. Audio support includes stereo headphone out, an 8-amp mono speaker, and 3x mic inputs. There are also 8x “Ports” that are configurable for GPIO, UART, SPI, I2C, and I2S.



ConXM baseboard

The 100 x 90 x 18mm ConXM baseboard for the Myon I has a microSD slot plus coastline ports including 10/100 Ethernet, USB 2.0 host, and a micro-USB 2.0 OTG port with 5V charging support. The board is available in either an LVDS version or an optional MIPI version that instead offers a DSI-enabled HDMI port.







ConXM detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The ConXM expresses most of its I/O via 96Boards CE expansion connectors said to be compatible with the Snapdragon 410-based DragonBoard 410c SBC. The 40-pin low-speed connector supports UART, SPI, I2S, 2x I2C, 12x GPIO, and DC power while the 60-pin high-speed connector gives you 4-lane MIPI-DSI, 2L+4L MIPI-CSI, USB, and 2x I2C.

There’s also an optional 16-pin analog expansion connector for audio. The connector supports stereo headset/line-out, speaker, and analog line-in links. Other ConXM features include an LED and reset.

In addition to micro-USB charging, the ConXM offers a 12-24V supply via a terminal connector, a Lithium-ion battery slot with charging support, and a coin-cell charger tied to the PMIC. Like the module, the board supports -25 to 85°C temperatures.



i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC

The Myon I has a second evaluation kit option called the i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC. The device comprises a small baseboard slapped onto the back of a 7-inch, 800 x 480 capacitive touchscreen.







i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



The 7-inch screen features 850-nits brightness and a 1.8mm glass front. The kit also provides a power supply, cables, and an acrylic glass stand with an external microphone and speaker.

The i-PAN M7 CoverLens baseboard provides a microSD slot, USB 2.0 host and micro-USB 2.0 OTG ports, and a 10/100 Ethernet port with optional PoE support. Other features include FFC connectors with USB, I2C, UART, keys, and a Rasberry Pi compatible camera interface.

Solderpads provide access to speaker, headphone, and microphone. All these features are listed as part of a Full Function (FF) version, suggesting that a more basic SKU is also available.

The i-PAN M7 CoverLens has a 12-24V input with powerfail detection. In addition to charging via PoE, you can add an optional LiPo battery. There’s also an RTC with battery backup and an LED.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Myon I module or ConXM and i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC evaluation kits. More information may be found on Keith & Koep’s Myon I, ConXM, and i-PAN M7 CoverLens product pages.

