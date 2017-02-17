Snapdragon 820 lands on an Android Pico-ITX SBC

[Updated Feb. 18] — Inforce Computing’s model 6640 Pico-ITX SBC is based on a Snapdragon 820 SoC and features 4GB RAM, 4K video, WiFi/BT/GPS wireless, GbE, SATA, and Android 7.



Inforce Computing has launched what it claims is the “first commercial single board computer” based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. The $289 Pico-ITX form factor board targets “advanced, high-end embedded devices” with applications including “virtual/augmented reality, healthcare, gaming, 4K video collaboration, cameras, and Internet of Things,” says the company.







The Inforce 6640’s Snapdragon 820 SoC integrates four 14nm FinFET fabricated “Kyro” cores that roughly mimic the ARMv8 Cortex-A72 design. The Kryo cores — two at 2.GHz, and two at 1.6GHz — offer up to twice the performance and twice the power efficiency of the Cortex-A57 cores on the Snapdragon 810. There’s also a 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU with up to 40 percent improvement in graphics over the previous Adreno 430, according to Qualcomm. An upgraded Hexagon 680 DSP and a 14-bit Spectra image signal processor (ISP) are also contained within the SoC.







The 100 x 70mm board’s Snapdragon 820 SoC is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4 soldered-on RAM as well as 64GB of speedy UFS 2.0 flash memory. The SBC integrates a pair of pre-certified Qualcomm wireless modules — a QCA6174A for dual-band 802.11ac WiFi along with Bluetooth 4.2 LE, plus a WGR7640 for GPS/GNOSS functionality. There’s also an Atheros 8151-based Gigabit Ethernet interface. The board’s product page currently shows a 0 to 55°C “commercial” operating temperature range, despite the fact that most of Inforce’s SBCs and COMs have in the past supported a 0 to 70°C “industrial” range.

Like Inforce’s earlier Pico-ITX SBCs, the Inforce 6640 includes a 34-pin “PAC” expansion header with signals including I2C, SPI, UIM, UART, serial console, and 12x GPIOs. Inforce accessories that support the Inforce 6640 include the ACC-1S70 PoE card and the ACC-1H70 21MP camera card (shown at the right). The latter integrates a Sony IMX230 sensor that is capable of capturing 4K video and 21MP photographs, says Inforce.







Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (4x 64-bit 14nm Kryo cores, with 2x at 2.2GHz and 2x @ 1.6GHz); 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU; Hexagon 680 DSP; 14-bit Spectra ISP)

Memory/storage: 4GB LPDDR4 Up to 64GB UFS 2.0 flash MicroSD slot

A/V — supports HDMI 4K Ultra HD video capture and playback: 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI (supports cameras up to 28MP) 1x HDMI 2.0 interfaces for touchscreen displays

Audio (via WDC9335) — 4x line out; 1x stereo headphone out; 3x mic in

Wireless: WiFi/BT module — 802.11ac dual-band + BT4.2 LE (QCA6174A) GPS/GNSS module (WGR7640)

Networking — gigabit Ethernet (Atheros 8151)

Other I/O: 1x USB 2.0 host 1x USB 2.0 OTG 34-pin “PAC” expansion header (I2C, SPI, UIM, UART, serial console, 12x GPIO) with optional PAC shield

Power — 12VDC @ 3A; PMIC

Operating temp. — 0 to 55°C (commercial range)

Dimensions — 100 x 70mm (Pico-ITX)

Operating system — BSPs currently available for Android 6.0.1 and 7.0.0; a Linux BSP is reportedly under development

Further information

The Inforce 6420 appears to be available now, for $289. More details may be found at the Inforce 6420 product page.

