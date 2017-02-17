Snapdragon 820 lands on an Android Pico-ITX SBC

Snapdragon 820 lands on an Android Pico-ITX SBCFeb 17, 2017 — by Rick Lehrbaum — 663 views
[Updated Feb. 18] — Inforce Computing’s model 6640 Pico-ITX SBC is based on a Snapdragon 820 SoC and features 4GB RAM, 4K video, WiFi/BT/GPS wireless, GbE, SATA, and Android 7.
Inforce Computing has launched what it claims is the “first commercial single board computer” based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. The $289 Pico-ITX form factor board targets “advanced, high-end embedded devices” with applications including “virtual/augmented reality, healthcare, gaming, 4K video collaboration, cameras, and Internet of Things,” says the company.
Inforce 6640 angled view
(click image to enlarge)
This new Inforce 6640 SBC joins several earlier Inforce Pico-ITX models that are similarly based on Qualcomm Snapdragons, including the Inforce 6410 (Snapdragon S4 Pro), Inforce 6540 (Snapdragon 805), and Inforce 6410Plus (Snapdragon 600). Computer-on-modules based on the Snapdragon 820 that we’ve covered include the eInfochip Eragon 820, Inforce’s 6601 Micro SOM, and the Intrinsyc Open-Q 820.
Inforce 6640 details
The Inforce 6640’s Snapdragon 820 SoC integrates four 14nm FinFET fabricated “Kyro” cores that roughly mimic the ARMv8 Cortex-A72 design. The Kryo cores — two at 2.GHz, and two at 1.6GHz — offer up to twice the performance and twice the power efficiency of the Cortex-A57 cores on the Snapdragon 810. There’s also a 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU with up to 40 percent improvement in graphics over the previous Adreno 430, according to Qualcomm. An upgraded Hexagon 680 DSP and a 14-bit Spectra image signal processor (ISP) are also contained within the SoC.
Inforce 6640 feature diagram
(click image to enlarge)
The 100 x 70mm board’s Snapdragon 820 SoC is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4 soldered-on RAM as well as 64GB of speedy UFS 2.0 flash memory. The SBC integrates a pair of pre-certified Qualcomm wireless modules — a QCA6174A for dual-band 802.11ac WiFi along with Bluetooth 4.2 LE, plus a WGR7640 for GPS/GNOSS functionality. There’s also an Atheros 8151-based Gigabit Ethernet interface. The board’s product page currently shows a 0 to 55°C “commercial” operating temperature range, despite the fact that most of Inforce’s SBCs and COMs have in the past supported a 0 to 70°C “industrial” range.
|
Optional accessories
(click to enlarge)
Like Inforce’s earlier Pico-ITX SBCs, the Inforce 6640 includes a 34-pin “PAC” expansion header with signals including I2C, SPI, UIM, UART, serial console, and 12x GPIOs. Inforce accessories that support the Inforce 6640 include the ACC-1S70 PoE card and the ACC-1H70 21MP camera card (shown at the right). The latter integrates a Sony IMX230 sensor that is capable of capturing 4K video and 21MP photographs, says Inforce.
Inforce 6640 front (left) and back views
(click images to enlarge)
Specifications listed for the Inforce 6640 Pico-ITX SBC include:
- Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (4x 64-bit 14nm Kryo cores, with 2x at 2.2GHz and 2x @ 1.6GHz); 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU; Hexagon 680 DSP; 14-bit Spectra ISP)
- Memory/storage:
- 4GB LPDDR4
- Up to 64GB UFS 2.0 flash
- MicroSD slot
- A/V — supports HDMI 4K Ultra HD video capture and playback:
- 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI
- 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI (supports cameras up to 28MP)
- 1x HDMI 2.0 interfaces for touchscreen displays
- Audio (via WDC9335) — 4x line out; 1x stereo headphone out; 3x mic in
- Wireless:
- WiFi/BT module — 802.11ac dual-band + BT4.2 LE (QCA6174A)
- GPS/GNSS module (WGR7640)
- Networking — gigabit Ethernet (Atheros 8151)
- Other I/O:
- 1x USB 2.0 host
- 1x USB 2.0 OTG
- 34-pin “PAC” expansion header (I2C, SPI, UIM, UART, serial console, 12x GPIO) with optional PAC shield
- Power — 12VDC @ 3A; PMIC
- Operating temp. — 0 to 55°C (commercial range)
- Dimensions — 100 x 70mm (Pico-ITX)
- Operating system — BSPs currently available for Android 6.0.1 and 7.0.0; a Linux BSP is reportedly under development
Further information
The Inforce 6420 appears to be available now, for $289. More details may be found at the Inforce 6420 product page.
Please let us know when they release “real” linux for it. It’s disappointing that it’s Android-only, as they normally have some form of conventional linux available for their boards.
Hi Phil, we currently have a working Linux release that is undergoing testing internally. We expect it to be ready for full commercial release by the end of the quarter (around end of March). For customers who have a more urgent need we can give early access, but we didn’t want to make a formal announcement until we’ve added the most popular features/drivers and put it through a full bout of testing to ensure it’s stable for consumer devices.
That’s great!
Hi – just wondering what “full commercial release” means for linux? Also there is some confusion over the USB port configuration (text above differs from web site and text and diagram on web site are different) – some clarification would be helpful. Dick
The USB port configuration appears to be our error. Double-checking the board’s page on Inforce’s website, there appear to be just two ports, as indicated on the function diagram (above). Thanks for catching that mistake!
Regarding “full commercial release” I think that means it has passed all of the company’s qualification tests and is considered solid on the board, whereas as mentioned in Keith Fleer’s comment, it’s possible to get early access either now or soon. You can email the company if you need more specifics.
Thanks for the prompt reply. Agree it is 2 USB ports but is it 2.0 Host and 3.0 OTG or the other way around – Inforce description and block diagram are inconsistient.
Got the answer from further details on product web site:
“Other interfaces including GbE, I2C, SPI, UART, UIM, GPIOs, and on-board Serial Console are available. The Snapdragon 820 processor supports 1x USB 3.0and 1 x USB 2.0 interfaces. The 6640SBC has one USB 3.0 type A (Host only) and one USB 2.0 micro AB (Device only with OTG support) connector.” This makes sense – looks like the schematic/diagram is wrong.