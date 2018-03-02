Snapdragon 820 based system can identify faces, age, gender, and emotion

The VIA Smart Recognition Platform is a facial and object recognition board that runs Android 7.1.1 or Linux on a Snapdragon 820 by way of VIA’s SOM-9X20 module.



VIA Technologies has re-spun its Snapdragon 820 based SOM-9X20 module and SOM-DB2 evaluation board as a VIA Smart Recognition Platform. The boards appear to be the same except that the SOM-9X20 is pre-loaded with a facial and object recognition stack.







The software provides facial recognition, object detection, emotion detection, age and gender detection, and people counting and tracking for “boosting public safety and consumer convenience.” The system ships with an Android 7.1.1 BSP, and a Linux (Kernel 3.18.44) BSP is under development.

The VIA Smart Recognition Platform supports surveillance, traffic monitoring, building management, and consumer engagement system applications, says VIA. Specific applications are said to include check-in counters, security screening in airports, self-service kiosks, supermarket payment authentication systems, and office building access control and tracking systems. (Of course, the product could also be used to invade the privacy of citizens or crush dissent, but such is the way of cutting-edge technologies these days: there always seems to be a potential dark side.)







SOM-9X20

The SODIMM form factor, 82 x 45mm SOM-9X20 module features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with 4x Cortex-A72-like cores Kryo cores — two at 2.2GHz, and two at 1.6GHz — plus a 624MHz Adreno 530 GPU, a Hexagon 680 DSP, and a 14-bit Spectra ISP. The SOM-9X20 ships with 4GB LPDDR4 in a POP package, plus 64GB eMMC 5.1 flash. There’s a wireless module that includes 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as a separate Qualcomm WGR7640 GPS/GNSS RF receiver with antenna connector.

Other onboard features include an HDMI 2.0 transmitter and a TPM module. The module’s MXM 3.0 314-pin connector offers interfaces including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, SDIO, PCIe, MIPI-CSI, MIPI-DSI, and multi-function pins for UART, I2C, SPI, and GPIO. The module supports -20 to 70°C temperatures.

The SOM-DB2 evaluation board is listed as an option to the VIA Smart Recognition Platform. It’s laid out slightly differently than the one we saw in October, but appears to have the same features. The carrier board offers coastline interfaces such as 2x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, micro-USB 2.0, HDMI, and microSD.







Other features include MIPI-CSI and LCD touchscreen interfaces, dual speakers, a mini-PCIe slot, and more. A full set of hardware and software customization services are said to be available.



The VIA Smart Recognition Platform appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in this Smart Recognition Platform datasheet (PDF).

