Snapdragon 660 module has tiny LGA form factor

Smart Wireless’ LGA form-factor “Inforce 6503 SoM” for compact 4K display and camera applications runs Android 8.1 on a Snapdragon 660 with 3GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, 802.11ac, BT 5.0, GNSS, and an optional carrier board.



Smart Wireless Computing, which prior to last year’s acquisition by Smart Global Holdings was known as Inforce Computing, has announced a 40 x 35mm, LGA form-factor compute module with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The Inforce 6503 SoM, which is also referred to as the Inforce 6503 Nano SoM, follows Inforce’s Snapdragon 660-based Inforce 6502 module, which has a 50 x 28mm Micro SoM form factor with the same 1,400 sq. mm footprint.







Other Snapdragon 660 based embedded boards include the Inforce 6560 Pico-ITX SBC and two boards from Intrinsyc, which is now owned by Lantronix: the 50 x 25mm Open-Q 660 μSOM module and Open-Q 660 HDK . The Inforce 6503 SoM runs Android 8.1 Oreo. When the similar Inforce 6502 was announced last year, Inforce said that a Debian Linux BSP would be coming soon, so it’s possible the Debian SDK will support the new module as well.The 14nm fabricated Snapdragon 660 (SDA660) has 4x Kryo cores clocked to 2.2GHz and 4x clocked to 1.84GHz. Other features include a 650MHz Adreno 512 GPU along with Spectra and Hexagon co-processors, with the latter offering AI support. (For more on the Snapdragon 660, see our Inforce 6560 report .)

The Inforce 6503 SoM supports applications including proximity detection, semantic segmentation, autonomous driving, facial recognition, on-camera deep learning, and video analytics. The module also supports SWaP constrained devices in wearables, portable healthcare, and connected cameras such as bodycams and IP security cameras.

Like the Inforce 6502, the Inforce 6503 SoM ships with 3GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC 5.1, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS. A PMIC and 3.8V/6A input are also available.







I/O expressed via the module’s 248 LGA pins include microSD, USB 2.0, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen1) with power delivery (PD) and DP Alt Mode. Multiple BLSPs are available for UART, I2C, SPI, and GPIOs, and there are 8x I/Os mapped for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sensor Core Interface.

Media interfaces include dual 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces for 4K HEVC video encoding and up to 16-megapixels. There is a 4-lane MIPI-DSI for HD video and WQXGA (2560 × 1600) 24bpp @60Hz graphics. The USB Type-C interface provides DP emulation for up to [email protected] You also get audio line-out, HPH, and mic-in, as well as a haptics interface.

The module supports 0 to 70⁰C temperatures with extended operating ranges and offers relative humidity tolerance of 5 to 95% non-condensing. An optional SKU provides EMI shielding for better RF noise protection, “while also doubling up as a medium for heat spreading and dissipation,” says Smart Wireless.







An optional Inforce 6503 Reference Design, which appears to differ from the carriers offered for the Inforce 6502, is equipped with a mezzanine interposer card to which the LGA SoM is soldered. The mezzanine card provides an opening at the bottom to accommodate the SoM components to reduce the vertical profile. The card connects to the carrier board through Inforce-standard 100-pin B2B connectors.

There are a variety of accessories, including 5- and 21-megapixel MIPI-CSI camera cards and a 4K CSI-based 4K UHD video input adapter. Customization services are also available.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the Inforce 6503 SoM or Inforce 6503 Reference Design. More information may be found in Smart Wireless Computing’s announcement and product page.