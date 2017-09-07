Snapdragon 600 SBC offers an HDMI input and dual HDMI outputs for $99

The Inforce 6420 SBC runs Android 5.1 on a Snapdragon 600, and features GbE, WiFi, BT, an HDMI input, and dual HDMI outputs for dual simultaneous displays.



Inforce Computing’s Inforce 6420 follows earlier Snapdragon 600-based SBCs including the Inforce 6410 and Inforce 6410Plus. While those were both general-purpose embedded SBCs, the Inforce 6420 targets simultaneous dual-display applications, thanks to a pair of HDMI outputs. Triple simultaneous displays are common on systems based on recent Intel Atom and Core processors, but even dual displays are rare on ARM boards. The board is also notable for offering an HDMI input, enabled with a Toshiba chip that converts HDMI input to CSI “for 1080p HD video input from PTZ, HDMI camera, or laptop,” says Inforce.







Inforce 6420

(click image to enlarge)



The Inforce 6420 SBC, which sells for an affordable $99, is designed for “challenging video processing and video collaboration applications.” These include telemedicine, medical imaging, video encoders, point-of-sale systems, smart office solutions, video conferencing, smart board, remote screen sharing, surveillance, and dual display signage applications.

The SBC runs Android 5.1.1 on a Snapdragon 600 or 600E SoC that provides four, 28nm-fabricated 1.7GHz “Krait” cores similar to Cortex-A15 cores. You also get Adreno 320 graphics and a “Hexagon” QDSP6V4 DSP, enabling 1080p video capture and playback. The 600E model is almost identical to the 600, but is one of Qualcomm’s line of long-lifecycle embedded Snapdragon SoCs.







Inforce 6420 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Inforce 6420 ships with 2GB LPDDR3 and 4GB eMMC flash, expandable to 64GB. With its HDMI-in port and dual HDMI-out ports, the SBC can capture and playback video at 1080p, including dual simultaneous mirrored or differentiated content. An IR receiver enables the remote control of PTZ cameras, record/playback, and other functions.

The Inforce 6420 provides a GbE port, as well as 2.4/5GHz 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 LE. It’s further equipped with 3x USB 2.0 ports, one of which is OTG, as well as mic-in, UART, and JTAG interfaces. An optional kit with EMI shielding ships at additional cost.

Specifications listed for the Inforce 6420 include:

Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 or 600E (4x “Krait” cores clocked at 1.7GHz); 2MB L2 cache; Adreno 320 GPU; QDSP6V4 DSP

Memory — 2GB LPDDR3 533MHz RAM; 4GB eMMC flash, expandable to 64GB

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n (2.4/5GHz); Bluetooth 4.0 LE

Display/multimedia: 2x HDMI ports with 1080p and HD audio HDMI input port with 1080p capture (via Toshiba CSI converter) Dual simultaneous display support

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-OTG port UART, JTAG

Other features — IR receiver; optional EMI shielding

Power — 5V input (4A typical)

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C

Dimensions — 160 x 70mm

Operating system — Android 5.1.1 BSP



Further information

The Inforce 6420 SBC is available for $99. More information may be found on Inforce Computing’s Inforce 6420 product page.

