Snapdragon 410 based 96Boards CE SBC gets an upgrade

Geniatech has launched a Linux-ready, $109 “Developer Board 4 V3” compliant with 96Boards CE that offers a Snapdragon 410E, GbE, 3x USB, 802.11ac, GPS, and-25 to 70°C support.



Geniatech has released a V3 edition of its 96Boards CE form-factor Developer Board 4 SBC, the third update of the Development Board IV we covered back in 2016. Starting at $109, the Developer Board 4 V3 still runs Linux, Android, and Windows 10 IoT Core on Qualcomm’s 1.2GHz, quad -A53 Snapdragon 410m, although it has been upgraded to the 10-year availability Snapdragon 410E. Geniatech also sells a line of Rockchip based SBCs, among other embedded products.







Geniatech informs us that it is now directly selling its similarly Snapdragon 410E based Developer Board 4IoT. Arrow has been selling the board since late last year, and we added it to our January catalog of 136 Linux hacker boards . Compliant with the 96Boards IoT form factor, the 60 x 35mm DB4 IoT SBC is available from Geniatech for $119 (1GB RAM and 2GB eMMC) or $129 (2GB/16GB) while Arrow offers it starting at $87.27 with 1GB/8GB.



When it arrived in 2016, the Developer Board 4 V3 stood out from the similarly Snapdragon 410-based, 96Boards CE DragonBoard 410c due to its inclusion of an Ethernet port, which is still relatively rare on 96Boards CE boards. The DB4 had some other improvements including an extended temperature range, which remains at -25 to 70°C with the V3.

Like the subsequent DB4 V2, the V3 model advances from Fast Ethernet to Gigabit Ethernet. Unlike the V2, which had the same design as the original, the V3 moves the micro-USB port and microSD slot to the top of the board and shifts the Ethernet port to the side. It has also shrunk to a properly compliant 85 x 54mm from the original 85 x 60mm.







Features have not changed much from the original. In addition to the GbE change, the V3 has also advanced the WiFi up to dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Other features remain the same including 2x USB 2.0 host ports, DSI and CSI connections, and wireless extras like GPS and FM.

You get wide-range power and the usual 40- and 60-pin CE expansion connectors for optional Mezzanine boards. An analog audio connector is optional.







The Developer Board 4 has not yet been listed on the 96Boards CE compliance page , suggesting the possibility it is either non-standard or is not backed up with open source files. The Developer Board 4IoT, however, is listed on the 96Boards IoT page.

Specifications listed for the Developer Board 4 V3 include:

Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E (4x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.2GHz); Qualcomm Adreno 306 GPU

Memory/storage: 1GB or 2GB LPDDR3 533MHz RAM 8GB or 16GB eMMC 5.0 MicroSD slot

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) Bluetooth 4.1 GPS FM Onboard antennas (WiFi/BT/FM)

Multimedia I/O: HDMI 1.3a port (via DSI) MIPI-DSI (4-lane) 2x MIPI-CSI (4/2-lanes) for up to 13-megapixels Analog audio via optional connector

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 device port

Expansion: 40-pin low speed expansion connector (UART, SPI, I2S, 2x I2C, 12x GPIO, DC) 60-pin high speed connector (USB, MIPI-DSI 4-lane, MIPI-CSI 4/2-lane, 2x I2C) Optional 16-pin analog expansion connector with headset, speaker, mic input

Other features — Power/reset; volume up/down; 7x LEDs (4x user); USB and SD boot switches

Power — 6.5V to 18V (12V/2A default)

Operating temperature — -25 to 70°C

Dimensions — 85 x 54mm

Operating system — Android 6.0; Debian Linux; Windows 10 IoT Core



The Developer Board 4 V3 is available for $109 (1GB/8GB) or $119 (2GB/16GB). More information may be found on Geniatech’s product and shopping pages.