Snapdragon 212 SBC ships with 7-inch touchscreen

Long-time Qualcomm partner Intrinsyc delivered the first SBC built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 SBC back in May with its $595 Open-Q 212. Now, as noted first by CNXSoft, Intrinsyc has some cheaper competition from a SKATE-212 SBC development kit from India-based Kaynes Technology that has gone on pre-order for only $349. The kit is designed for “industrial, medical, IIoT, mission critical, and surveillance verticals.”







SKATE-212, front and back







Open-Q 212

The Snapdragon 212 is a minor update to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 that was released last year with a faster, up to 1.3GHz clock rate. The quad-core, Cortex-A7 SoC is paired with an Adreno 304 GPU. As with the Intrinsyc board, Android 7 “Nougat” is standard, and Linux is available on request.

The Snapdragon 212 SoC offers HD video decode support, although the Open-Q 212 supports only [email protected] H.264/H.265 (HEVC or AVC) playback and H.264 AVC capture. This appears to be the same with the SKATE-212, which notes only that “HDMI supports max 720P only” and that the HDMI and LCD interfaces can’t be used simultaneously. Unlike the Open-Q, the SKATE-212 comes standard with a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The SKATE-212 measures 90 x 70mm, compared to the 120 x 120mm, Nano-ITX based Open-Q 212. No temperature range was listed. The SBC supplies the same standard memories and microSD slot as the Open-Q, but unlike Intrinsyc, Kaynes offers expansion options of up to 2GB RAM and 16GB eMMC flash.

The SKATE-212 provides a second 2-megapixel camera interface in addition to the 8-megapixel interface provided by the Open-Q 212, and an 8-megapixel camera accessory is said to be coming soon. The SBC lacks the Intrinsyc board’s extensive audio I/O support, and there’s no mention here of support for Qualcomm’s Voice Activation, Voice+, or Fluence audio technologies. You do get some basic audio features, however.







SKATE-212 (left) and block diagram





There are no antenna connectors listed for the WiFi and Bluetooth BLE, but Kaynes adds GPS support, with optional GLONASS. Like the Open-Q board, the SKATE-212 provides a Fast Ethernet port.

There are only two USB 2.0 hosts instead of four on the Open-Q board, and there’s no serial port. On the other hand, Kaynes adds a micro-USB console port and micro-USB device port. However, you can’t use the device port when the Ethernet port or USB host ports are in operation.

With its 40-pin connector, the SKATE-212 appears to have more expansion I/O that its rival. Battery power is similarly optional on this 12V board.

Specifications listed for the SKATE-212 include:

Processor — Snapdragon 212 (4x Cortex-A7 cores @ 1.3GHz; Adreno 304 GPU, DSP

Memory/Storage: 1GB LPDDR3 RAM, expandable up to 2GB 8GB eMMC flash, expandable up to 16GB MicroSD slot

Display/imaging: HDMI port up to 720p (can’t operate with LCD in use) LCD interface with 7-inch, 720p capacitive touchscreen MIPI-CSI for up to 8MP MIPI-CSI for up to 2MP

Audio: 1x or 2x mic inputs 1x mono speaker output 3.5mm audio jack with mic

Wireless: 802.11b/g/n Bluetooth 4.x + BLE GPS (optional GLONASS)

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet port

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB device port (can’t be used when dual USB hosts and Ethernet are used and vice versa) Micro-USB debug console 40-pin expansion header (SPI, I2C, GPIOs)

Other features — Secure boot (TrustZone)

Power — 12V DC or optional 3.7V 2500Ma Li-Ion battery; PMIC

Dimensions — 90 x 70mm

Operating system — Android 7 “Nougat”; Linux on request



Further information

The SKATE-212 kit, including 7-inch touchscreen, is on pre-order for $349, but with no stated ship date or details about shipping costs. More information may be found on the Kaynes Technology SKATE-212 product page.

