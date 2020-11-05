SMARC module runs Linux on RK3399K

Kontron unveiled a -20 to 85°C tolerant, full-size SMARC form-factor “fA3399” module that runs Linux on a RK3399K with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC plus support for 2x GbE and 3x PCIe.



Today Kontron announced its first product based on the Rockchip RK3399. The Linux-powered fA3399 adopts the rarely used 82 x 80mm full size variant of SMARC 2.1. Kontron says it is also working on a 3.5-inch SBC based on the hexa-core RK3399.

Although Kontron did not list clock rates, the fA3399 uses the RK3399K variant, which clocks the 2x Cortex-A72 cores to 2.0GHz and the 4x -A53 cores to 1.6GHz compared to 1.8GHz and 1.4GHz, respectively, for the standard RK3399. There is also a quad-core Mali-T864 GPU. The RK3399K is also an extended temperature SoC, so in a twist on the usual situation, the -20 to 85°C version of the fA3399 is standard and the commercial 0 to 60°C variant is available on request.







fA3399, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fA3399 is the first RK3399-based SMARC module we have encountered and the first full-size SMARC we have seen in a few years. Typically, we see full-size SMARC used on Intel based modules such as MSC’s Apollo Lake based SM2F-AL . The fA3399 follows earlier RK3399 based modules including Arbor’s EmQ-RK390 Qseven module, Geniatech’s SOM 3399 , which uses the 96Boards SOM spec, and Firefly’s Core-3399J and similar, AI-enabled RK3300Pro based Core-3399Pro-JD4

The fA3399 is designed primarily for POS/POI like digital signage, retail, or kiosk applications. The module is equipped with up to 8GB of soldered LPDDR4 and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1. The module provides an Intel I210 controller for one GbE port while the RK3399 itself powers a second GbE port.

Media features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP on request. I2S is available for audio.







fA3399 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Additional I/O includes 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 3x PCIe, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 12x GPIO, and SDIO. The 5V board offers IEC 60068-2-78 compliant humidity resistance.

Accessories include a heatspreader, SMARC passive Uni cooler, SMARC mounting kit, and a SMARC Evaluation Carrier 2.0, which we detailed in this Kontron SMARC-sAMX8X report. On request, you can also remove some of the fA3399 interfaces, including the PCIe switch, second GbE port, and USB hub.



The fA3399 will begin sampling in Q1 2021 at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.

