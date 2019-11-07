SMARC module runs Linux on i.MX8X

Advantech’s “ROM-5620” SMARC 2.0 module runs Linux or Android on a dual- or quad-core i.MX8X and offers 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and optional industrial temperature support.



While covering Advantech’s newly announced, i.MX8M based ROM-5720 SMARC 2.0 module and i.MX8 QuadMax based ROM-7720 Qseven module, we noticed a product page for an i.MX8X-based ROM-5620 SMARC 2.0 module marked as “new.” Presumably, the module is similarly available with three months of free Timesys’ Vigiles security service, which Advantech said would be available to all its customers for NXP’s i.MX8 family. The module is available with open source Linux and Android BSPs, which include test utilities, hardware design utilities, and reference drivers.







The ROM-5620 supports the dual-core DualXPlus and quad-core QuadXPLus models of the i.MX8X, with the power-efficient Cortex-A35 cores clocked to 1.2GHz. The SoC also offers a 4-shader Vivante GC7000 Lite GPU with support for OpenGL 3.0/2.1, OpenGL ES 3.1/3.0/2.0/1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 accelerators. There’s also a Cortex-M4F MCU core and a Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP that supports voice-control applications.

Other i.MX8X-based SMARC modules include Congatec’s Conga-SMX8X and Kontron’s SMARC-sAMX8X. Other i.MX8X modules using other form factors are available from Phytec, Variscite, Toradex, and Digi.







The 82 x 50 mm ROM-5620 ships with 2GB LPDDR4-1200, 48MB QSPI NOR flash, and 16GB eMMC. Dual GbE controllers are available along with PCIe 3.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces. The module is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 OTG, 2x CAN FD, 2x SPI, 4x I2C, 12x GPIO, 2x 2-wire UART, and single 4-wire UART and SDIO interfaces.

The ROM-5620 supports [email protected] decode via its pair of 4-lane MIPI-DSI interfaces. Alternatively, you can swap these out for a pair of single-channel LVDS interfaces that top out at 1080p. You also get a 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera interface and 2x I2S for audio.

The module has a fixed 5V DC input as well as 3.3V to 5.25V input from Lithium Ion batteries. Other features include a PMIC, watchdog timer, RTC, and TPM 2.0 security chip.

The ROM-5620 is available in 0 to 60°C or -40 to 85°C models with 5~95% relative humidity, non-condensing support. Options include a heatspreader, semi heatsink, debug adapter and cable, and power cords and adapters.

The module is available with the same 305 x 244mm ROM-DB5901 ATX carrier board used by the i.MX8M-based ROM-5720. For more details, see our ROM-5720 report.



