Slim-height Whiskey Lake embedded PC doubles as panel PC

Cincoze’s rugged “P2102” computer has an 8th Gen U-series CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, triple displays, 2x SATA, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x mini-PCIe, and M.2 plus support for optional touchscreen modules. A P2102E model adds PCI/PCIe x4 and optional PoE.



Cincoze announced a P2100 Series of rugged, industrial computers starting with P2102 and P2102E models that run on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake UE SoCs with 15W TDPs. The company refers to the 254.5 x 190 x 41.5mm, 2.2 kg P2102 and PCI/PCIe x4 enabled, 254.5 x 190 x 61mm, 2.7 kg P2102E as mini-PCs, but we would call them fanless, compact industrial computers.







P2102, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







P2102 CDS concept diagram and CDS modules

(click images to enlarge)



The highly modular systems feature the Cincoze Convertible Display System (CDS), which enables a conversion to a panel-PC configuration by adding Cincoze CV-100/CS-100 display modules (see chart below). Cincoze offers a mix of capacitive and/or resistive CDS touchscreen modules ranging from 12.1 to 24 inches with various brightness levels and resolution ranging from SVGA to full HD.Brightness controls are available on the side of the computer, and mounting kits are available to attach the CDS-enabled computers to the back of a touchscreen monitor. The slim height of the P2102 model makes it particularly suitable for panel-PC configurations. Wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting kits are also available.

Like Cincoze’s Apollo Lake based DA-1100 and similar, 8th Gen Coffee Lake driven DC-1200 systems, the P2100 Series also provides the company’s Control Function Module (CFM) interface. An optional power ignition sensing CFM module is available for both models and an 802.3at-compliant Power-over-Ethernet + module with 25.5W per port is available on the larger P2102E.







P2102 angle views

(click images to enlarge)



Two SKUs are available for both the P2102 and P2102E. One has a quad-core, 1.7GHz/4.1GHz Core i7-8665UE and the other a dual-core, 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145UE. Both offer Intel UHD Graphics 620. Windows 10 is the default, and Linux is available “by project.”

The P2102 and P2102E support up to 64GB DDR4-2400 via dual sockets, and there are 2x 2.5-inch, SATA 3.0 HDD/SSD bays with RAID 0/1 support. Dual GbE ports are available with WoL, Teaming, Jumbo Frame, and PXE, and the P2102E supports optional PoE+. The systems offer 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports with 10Gbps throughput plus 2x USB 2.0 ports and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports.







Detail views for P2102 (left) and compared to P2102E

(click images to enlarge)



Triple independent display support is enabled via HD-ready VGA, 4K-ready DisplayPort, and CDS ports. There’s also an audio I/O jack powered by a Realtek ALC888-GR codec and an internal s2W stereo speaker amp. A terminal block provides 16x isolated DIO.

For wireless expansion, the computer provides an M.2 2230 E-key slot and 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots. A SIM card slot and 4x antenna holes are also available. As noted, the P2102E also adds a PCI/PCIe x4 slot.

The P2102 and P2102E provide a 9-48VDC input via a terminal block with optional AC/DC 12V/5A 60W or 24V/5A 120W adapters. A maintenance area in the front bezel offers controls such as AT/ATX power, clear CMOS, and SIM access. There’s also a remote power terminal block, a reset button, an ignition DIP switch, a SuperCap battery, and a watchdog, plus support up 0.2-second “instant reboot.”

The system supports -40 to 70°C operating conditions with 95% RH @ 70°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. You also get 50 Grms, half-sine 11ms shock resistance per IEC60068-2-27 and 5 Grms, 5-500Hz, 3-axes vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64 (both with SSDs). Surge, voltage, current, and ESD protections are also available.



Further information

The P2102 and P2102E appear to be available now with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found in Cincoze’s announcement and product page, which links to a manual.