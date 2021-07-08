Slim-height Tiger Lake signage player features four HDMI ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s low-profile “DS-085” signage player features Intel’s 11th Gen Core CPUs and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 4x 4K HDMI, 2x GbE, 2x M.2, and up to 8x USB ports.



Advantech bills the fanless, 19mm high DS-085 as “one of the world’s slimmest digital signage players” and “the world’s slimmest” signage player based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3. Both claims appear to be true. The only other Tiger Lake based signage player we have covered is Nexcom’s recent NDiS B360, which we praised for being “only” 36mm high.







While Nexcom’s NDiS B360 is limited to dual 4K displays, the DS-085 gives you four HDMI ports with 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, making the most of Tiger Lake’s Ryzen V2000 like capability to drive four 4K displays simultaneously. The 10nm 11th Gen CPUs are notable for their advanced Iris Xe graphics, which offer neural network inferencing using Intel DL Boost. The new capabilities help the DS-085 support dynamic graphics/video experiences, AI analytics, and computer vision for edge visualization projects, says Advantech

The DS-085 defaults to Windows 10 and Linux is “supported by project,” says Advantech. Also available is Advantech’s WISE-PaaS/SignageCMS and WISE-DeviceOn software “to deliver ready-to-use edge visualization to applications in smart retail, digital menu boards, and self-ordering kiosks.”

The system has the same 190 x 180 x 19mm footprint and overall design as Advantech’s 6th Gen Skylake based DS-081. Other Advantech signage players include the Rockchip RK3399 based DS-100 and DS-100 Lite, which measure 135 x 130 x 29mm and 115 x 110 x 20mm, respectively.

The DS-085 is available with two dual-core embedded “E” Tiger Lake models with the Core i3-1115G4E and Celeron 6305E, as well as two quad-core standard SKUs: the i5-1135G7 and 3.0GHz/4.1GHz i7-1165G7. The latter, which can boost a single core to 4.7GHz, is available in two DS-085 models: a standard 180 x 190 x 19mm sized model and a larger 210 x 178 x 40mm system that adds 4x additional USB ports for a total of eight (6x USB 2.0, 2x 3.0).

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual sockets. Storage is available on the M.2 M-key 2242 interface, and a WiFi/BT module can be added to the M.2 E-key 2230 slot. There are 2x GbE ports (Intel I219-LM and Realtek RTL8111FP) along with an RS-232 port, an audio I/O jack, a watchdog, 2x LEDs and a function button and IR phone jack, which are listed as “reserve for OEM demand.”

The standard model has a pair each of USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports. The larger model with 8x USB ports is the only one with DIO and “external power.” It runs at 28W while the others consume 15W. All the models have a 19V DC input with ATX/AT and ACPI 3.0 power management. The system is available with wall and desk mounting while VESA and DIN-rail mounting are optional.

The DS-085 has a 0 to 40°C operating range with 0.7 m/s airflow and supports 95% @ 40° C (non-condensing) relative humidity levels. BIOS level features include remote BIOS update, remote OS restore, and Out of Band (OoB) functions such as remote power on, off, and restart.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” DS-085. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement and product page.

