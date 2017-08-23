Skylake-U Mini-ITX features mini-PCIe and PCIe x4

Habey’s Linux-ready “MITX-6960” Mini-ITX board features Intel’s 7th Gen U-series CPUs with 16GB DDR4, triple displays, dual SATA, mini-PCIe, and PCI x4.



Habey has launched a MITX-6960 Mini-ITX board that runs Linux or Windows 7/8/10 on Intel’s dual-core, U-series processors from Intel’s 7th Generation “Skylake” family. You can choose between the 1.6GHz, dual-threaded Celeron 3855U or 2.3GHz/2.8GHz, quad-threaded Core i5 6200U, each with 15W TDPs and configurable TDPs of 7.5W or 10W, respectively.







MITX-6960

(click images to enlarge)



This is not a thin Mini-ITX board like Avalue’s Skylake-U based EMX-APLP and EMX-SKLUP or Habey’s own, Bay Trail based MITX-6770 . The board supports fanless operation, however, and appears to be aimed primarily at light embedded duty such as digital signage, which is supported with triple simultaneous display capability to showcase the Intel Graphics 510 or 520 GPU. The 170 x 170mm board supports a standard 0 to 60°C temperature range.

The MITX-6960 is notable for offering PCIe x4 expansion via the gold connector shown in the image above. Habey has informed us that the company will provide customers with a right-angle adapter to plug a standard PCIe expansion card under the board, thereby “enabling more compact enclosure design.” The board also offers a mini-PCIe slot with USB signaling backed up with a SIM card slot for wireless expansion.







MITX-6960 side views

(click image to enlarge)



The MITX-6960 supports up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (1866/2133MHz) via a single slot, and offers dual SATA III and dual GbE ports. Triple displays are enabled via HDMI and DVI ports for up to 4096 x 2160 (4K) resolution individually, as well as a 1920 x 1200 VGA port and an LCD interface that supports dual/single channel 18/24-bit LVDS.

Four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports are available, along with 8-bit GPIO and an LPC header. You also get 6x RS-232 ports, two of which is available via a coastline DB9 ports, and three of which can be configured as RS-485. Additional features include audio jacks, side-by-side keyboard and mouse PS/2 ports, a watchdog, and a 12V DC 4-pin Molex port.



Further information

The MITX-6960 is sampling now, and is available in single units starting at $250 for the Celeron model. Quantity discounts start kicking in at 100 units. More information may be found on Habey’s MITX-6960 product page.

