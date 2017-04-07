Skylake takes flight on industrial Mini-ITX and EBX SBCs

Perfectron announced a rugged, Linux-ready EBX SBC with Skylake-H Xeon and Core CPUs, plus an industrial Skylake-S Mini-ITX board.



Perfectron, which recently announced a rugged, 3.5-inch OXY5361A single board comptuter with Intel 6th Gen Core Skylake-U CPUs, has unveiled EBX and Mini-ITX boards with 6th Gen Skylake-H and Skylake-S chips, respectively. The rugged, EBX form-factor OXY5739A SBC lists support for Fedora 20 and Ubuntu 13.04/13.10/14.04 in addition to Windows, while the full-height Mini-ITX INS8349B makes no mention of OS support.







OXY5739A (left) and INS8349B

OXY5739A (EBX)

The EBX-style, 203 x 146mm OXY5739A is designed to run one of three quad-core Intel Skylake-H processors, each with 8MB cache: the 2.8GHz/3.5GHz Core i7-6820EQ (45W TDP) with Intel QM170 chipset and the 2.0GHz/2.8GHz i7-6822EQ (25W) and 2.2/3.0GHz Xeon E3-1505L v5 (25W TDP) with an Intel CM236 chipset. Skylake-H chips are also found on Commell’s 3.5-inch LE-37I SBC, as well as COMs such as the Axiomtek CEM500.







OXY5739A, front and back

The OXY5739A supports -40 to 85°C temperatures, and offers a customized thermal kit with copper heat spreader and aluminum passive heat sink that offers up to 40 percent air contact area. MIL-STD-810G, Method 503.5 shock resistance is available with the help of soldered memory, including optional rugged XR-DIMM RAM, says Perfectron. There’s also a 4-pin terminal block for the 12V AT/ATX-mode power input. “Ideal” applications are said to include defense, military, high-end automation and heavy-duty railway computers.

Up to 32GB DDR4-2400 RAM is available via dual sockets, and there’s an onboard Apacer/Smart 64GB SATA uSSD, which also appears to be soldered. Dual GbE ports with WoL and PXE boot are available on the coastline, along with dual DisplayPort (3840 x 2160) and DVI-I (2048 x 1536, via DVI-D port) connections. Other real-world panel ports include an RS232/422/485 port, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and an audio I/O jack.







OXY5739A block diagram (left) and OXY5739A with thermal kit

The OXY5739A provides onboard interfaces including 4x USB 2.0, isolated DIO (6x in, 2x out), 7x serial interfaces, a watchdog, a SIM card holder, and dual-channel 24-bit LVDS (1920 x 1080). Other features include 2x SATA III, a half-size mini-PCIe slot, and a full-size mini-PCIe with support for SIM cards and mSATA. A special OXY5739A-01 SKU adds an M.2 (2280 M-Key) interface. The product page also notes support for stackable “FPE (PCIe_16) and StackPC (PCIe/104).”



INS8349B (Mini-ITX)

The INS8349B Mini-ITX board is full-height, but with its -40 to 85°C temperature range and 9-36V power input, it is justifiably billed as an “industrial motherboard.” The 170 x 170mm board supports a wide range of unnamed Skylake-S Core i7/i5/i3 CPUs with TDPs ranging from 35W to 65W in LGA1151 sockets, paired with Intel Q170 Express chipsets. It supports up to 32GB of DDR4.







INS8349B, front and back

Four SATA III ports are available along with an M.2 (2280 M-Key) interface. Other expansion is available with the PCIe x16 and mini-PCIe slots, with the latter supporting SIM cards. Dual GbE ports are also available.

For displays you get 2x coastline DisplayPorts and an HDMI 1.4b port, offering up to 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz or 24Hz, respectively. A dual-channel LVDS interface is also onboard. Other coastline ports include 2x audio jacks, 4x USB 3.0, 2x RS232, and an RS232/422/485 port. These are joined by onboard interfaces including 4x USB 2.0, RS232, LPC, and 16-bit DIO, among others. A watchdog is also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EBX form-factor OXY5739A SBC or INS8349B Mini-ITX board. More information may be found at Perfectron’s OXY5739A and INS8349B product pages.

