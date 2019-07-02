Skylake signage computer adopts sleek SDM form factor



Nexcom’s Linux-ready, SDM form-factor “NDiS S538” signage player supports triple independent 4K2K displays. The 6th Gen Intel-based system has dual M.2 slots and up to 32GB DDR4.



Nexcom has released its first Intel Smart Display Module (SDM) form-factor signage system. The NDiS S538 runs Linux or Windows 10 on 6th Gen “Skylake” Intel Core or Pentium processors with 35W TDPs. There’s an LGA1151 socket, an Intel Q170 chipset, and Intel HD 530 graphics.







NDiS S538, front and back

SDM offers all the resolution, I/O, and remote control support of Intel’s OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) signage form factor, but supports sleeker designs. SDM does not define an external housing, “so it can be fully integrated into visual IoT applications like hospitality screens and bedside terminals that require minimal space with maximum performance,” says Intel.

Like OPS, SDM “features the Intel slot-in design and interfaces with an internal PCIe x8 connector,” says Nexcom. In the event of hardware failure, the module “can be quickly unfastened and replaced without complicated tools or removing the display from the installation,” says the company.

The 175 x 100 x 20mm NDiS S538 uses the larger SDM-L format. (Intel has also published a smaller SDS-S spec.) The system “has been tested to work flawlessly” with two unnamed 43- and 55-inch displays from third parties, says Nexcom.

The NDiS S538 is equipped with dual RAM slots for up to 32GB 2133/2400MHz DDR4. SATA storage is available via an M.2 2280 socket that also supports PCIe x4. An M.2 2230 socket can load an optional WiFi module. Dual antenna holes are available.







NDiS S538 angle and exposed views

Triple independent 4K2K displays are supported via mini-DP++, DP 1.2, and HDMI 1.4 ports. You also get a GbE port and 4x USB 3.0 ports. Other interfaces include 2x I2C (master and slave), GSPI, system management, and PCIe x1.

The NDiS S538 has a 12V DC input with power and reset buttons. The system supports 0 to 55°C temperatures with ambient air flow, and there’s 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.



Further information

The NDiS S538 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Nexcom’s NDiS S538 announcement and product page.

