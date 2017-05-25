Skylake industrial PC offers DDR4 and front facing I/O

Adlink launched a rugged, Linux-ready “MVP-5000” industrial PC with 6th Gen Core processors, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and mini-PCIe based wireless options.



The MVP-5000 is a close cousin to last year’s MVP-6000, the first in Adlink’s “value line” series of rugged, fanless MVP computers, which offer much of the functionality of its MXE line at a lower price. Both computers supply many of the features of Adlink’s 4th Generation Intel Core based Matrix MXE-5400 computer, such as rated shock and vibration resistance and six USB ports, but they lack extended temperature versions and provide three GbE ports instead of four, among other differences.







MVP-5000, front and back

Adlink’s MVP-5000 should be even more affordable than the MVP-6000, as it removes the PCI and PCI x16 interfaces. This reduction helps to trim its height by about 50mm and reduce its weight by almost a kilogram. The MVP-5000 advances to faster DDR4 RAM, offering the same 32GB maximum, and it adds several optional wireless modules for the single mini-PCIe slot and uSIM slot.

Otherwise the computer appears to be identical, with dual display support available with its DVI-D, VGA, and dual DisplayPorts. The computer offers a SATA III bay and CFast storage, as well as front-facing I/O including four serial ports, DIO, and audio I/O, among other features. Fedora 18 or Ubuntu 12.04 are available on request.

Specifications listed for the MVP-5000 include:

Processor — Intel 6th Gen Core “Skylake” with Intel HD Graphics 530 and Intel H110 chipset: i7-6700TE (4x cores @2.4GHz/3.4GHz Turbo); 8MB cache; 35W TDP i5-6500TE (4x cores @2.5GHz/3.1GHz Turbo); 6MB cache; 35W TDP i3-6100TE (2x cores @2.7GHz); 4MB cache; 35W TDP

Memory — 4GB DDR4 2133MHz, expandable up to 32GB, via 2x SODIMMs

Storage: 1x SATA-III with 2.5-inch bay Optional factory-installed 500GB HDD, 1TB HDD, or 64GB MLC SSD CFast Type 2 slot

Display: DVI-D port 2x DisplayPort VGA port Dual independent displays

Networking — 3x Gigabit Ethernet (3x Intel I210IT) with WOL and teaming

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports USB 2.0 interface 2x RS232 ports 2x RS232/422/485 ports with 2kV surge protect, auto-flow control Audio mic-in and line-out DIO (8x in, 8x out)

Expansion: Mini-PCIe uSIM slot with optional wireless Wi-Fi/BT, 3G, and 4G/LTE modules

Other features — Optional fan; wall-mount kit

Power — 12-24 V DC; optional 160W AC-DC adapter; 3P pluggable connector with latch

Ruggedization: Operating temperature — 0 to 50°C Vibration resistance — 5Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axes w/ CF or SSD; 0.5Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axes w/ HDD Shock resistance — 100G, half-sine 11ms w/ CF or SSD

Weight — 3.6 k

Dimensions — 220 x 210 x 121mm

Operating system — Windows 7/10/Embedded Standard 7; Fedora 18 or Ubuntu 12.04 Linux by request



