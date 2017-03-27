Stainless steel industrial PC has a Skylake Mini-ITX core

Janz Tec’s “Falcon Active” gives you a choice of Mini-ITX SBCs based on 6th Gen Core CPUs, and offers optimized cooling and optional hot-swap SATA.



Janz Tec announced an industrial PC due in the second quarter that provides a choice of Mini-ITX mainboards running Intel’s 6th Generation “Skylake” or 7th Gen (“Kaby Lake”) Core processors. The “Falcon Active” datasheet, however, lists only two Skylake-based full-height Mini-ITX options. The computer is available with Advantech’s AIMB-275G2 or Fujitsu’s slightly more feature-rich D3433-S.







Falcon Active with mounting wings and optional hot-swap SATA RAID drives

(click image to enlarge)







Advantech AIMB-275G2 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







Fujitsu D3433-S (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)







Falcon Active with internal SATA



Although Janz Tec does not list any 7th Gen option, due to the similarity between the Skylake and Kaby Lake generations, it’s possible these same boards will at some point become available in slightly different SKUs designed for Kaby Lake. Janz Tec lists no OS support. Both of these Mini-ITX options are primarily Windows devices that also support Linux. Considering Janz Tec’s previous Linux experience — last month they released an emPC-A/RPI3 industrial controller built around the Raspberry Pi 3 — we imagine Linux will be available.The stainless steel housed Falcon Active offers no ruggedization features — the temperature range is 0 to 50°C — but is promoted for its compact, 328 x 201 x 88.8mm dimensions and flexible mounting options. The latter include wall, rack, desktop, and server configurations.The Falcon Active is also touted for its active cooling concept, jointly designed with heatsink specialists, EKL AG. The system includes a beveled CPU cooler with “maximum heat dissipation performance, combined with an intelligent PWM-controlled active cooling controller that optimizes airflow direction.” The system is also fitted with a replaceable “class M6” air filter.The Falcon Active includes dual 2.5-inch storage trays with one or two SATA drives that can be purchased with an optional Hot-Swap Storage Expansion Kit with RAID 1 support. The computer provides either a 12V DC DIN or a 12-24V DC Phoenix power supply depending on whether you choose the Advantech or Fujutsu option, respectively.

Aside from the power supplies, the capabilities and exposed ports available with the two Mini-ITX options are very similar. The only other differences we can see include the availability of 4x USB 2.0 ports with the Fujitsu D3433-S vs. 2x on the Advantech AIMB-275G2. Both boards’ 6x USB 3.0 ports are exposed on the Falcon Active. In addition, either option provides triple display support, but the D3433-S gives you DVI-D and dual DisplayPorts while the AIMB-275G2 offers HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports.

Regardless of the Mini-ITX options, the Falcon Active supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets. You get dual GbE ports, an RS232 port, and an HD audio jack in addition to the USB and display ports.



Further information

The Falcon Active will be available in the second quarter. More information may be found on Janz Tec’s Falcon Active announcement.

