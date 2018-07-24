Skylake in-vehicle PC features 4x GbE ports with PoE

Acrosser announced a rugged, Linux-ready “AIV-Q170V1FL” in-vehicle PC with a 6th Gen Core CPU, CAN support, 4x GbE with PoE, 2x swappable SATA III bays, 8x USB 3.0, and 3x mini-PCIe slots.



The AIV-Q170V1FL, which follows earlier AIV-branded in-vehicle computers like the Intel 5th Gen Core based AIV-APL1V1FL and Apollo Lake driven AIV-APL1V1FL, is Acrosser’s first in-vehicle PC to offer PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) .







AIV-Q170V1FL from both sides

(click image to enlarge)



The 270 x 170 x 63mm system is designed for in-vehicle applications including delivery and service truck fleets, ambulances, and commuter and tourist buses. Acrosser notes that PoE-powered IP cameras can handle applications like surveillance and passenger counting.

The AIV-Q170V1FL supports -25 to 60°C operation, as well as IEC 60068-2-64 compliant vibration resistance of 5~500Hz, 3GRMS (with SSD). The system is further protected with IEC 60068-2-27 compliant shock resistance of 50G 500m/s2 11ms.

The system supplies 9-32V power via a terminal block, and offers power management features including remote power on/off, OS anti-crash boot/shutdown, system boot and shutdown delays, and boot fail retry. You can connect to a vehicle battery, and the system provides CAN 2.0 or optional OBD II J1939 hooks into telematics systems.

The AIV-Q170V1FL runs Linux 4.4 or above or Windows 10 on 6th Gen Core “Skylake” S-series chips with Intel Graphics 530 and an Intel Q170 I/O chipset. Listed models include the Core i3-6100 TE, i5-6500 TE, and up to 3.4GHz, quad-core i7-6700 TE with 35W TDP.

Dual DDR4 slots are available, with optional 4GB and 8GB RAM modules. For storage, you get dual SATA 3.0 interfaces available via swappable 2.5-inch SSD bays.







AIV-Q170V1FL detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Although the announcement and most of the citations list 4x PoE-enabled GbE ports (Intel i210IT), the spec list mentions only 2x GbE, so it’s possible the additional 2x GbE ports are optional. You get a total of 8x USB 3.0 ports, as well as 4x RS232/RS422/485 ports and 8x GPIO. For displays, HDMI, VGA, and DVD-I ports are available, with the HDMI port protected with a locking bracket.

The AIV-Q170V1FL provides 3x mini-PCIe slots with SMA antennas for WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G, and GPS. Optional modules include WiFi/BT, 4G/GPS/GLONASS, and G-sensor. Dual SIM slots are externally accessible and latch protected. Other features include 3x audio jacks, LEDs, a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and optional TPM.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was supplied for the AIV-Q170V1FL. More information may be found at Acrosser’s AIV-Q170V1FL announcement and

product page.

