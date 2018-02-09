Skylake box PCs ship with medical certifications

Wincomm announced a pair of Intel 6th Gen based “WPC-766” medical box PCs with IEC-60601-1 electromagnetic certification, 6x COM, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x mini-PCIe, including a WPC-766E model with PCIe x16 expansion.



Wincomm’s WPC-766 and WPC-766E computers are billed as medical box PCs, despite having a feature set much like other fanless, industrial computers. The medical focus derives from their certifications for CE, FCC, VCCI Class B, and Medical IEC-60601-1 4th edition, “which means the units can withstand higher amounts of environmental electromagnetic waves, resulting in more robust products and a substantial increase in user safety,” says Wincomm.







WPC-766 (left) and WPC-766E

(click images to enlarge)







Rear views of WPC-766 (left) and WPC-766E

(click images to enlarge)



No OS support was listed, but when we asked about Wincomm’s WTP-9E66 panel PC last November, the company said that all its x86-based embedded touch-panel, signage, and industrial computers can work with Windows and Linux. Like the WTP-9E66, the WPC-766x models feature 6th Gen Intel Core and Celeron “Skylake” CPUs. The systems support any LGA1151 packaged Skylake chip with an Intel Q170 chipset and Intel Graphics 530 with up to a 35W TDP. The two featured chips are the quad-core, 2.4GHz Core i7-6700TE and 3.3GHz Core i5-6500TE. The systems support the processors’ Intel VPro technology.The WPC-766E model offers an additional hardware feature that could be useful in medical applications: a PCIe x16 slot which can be used for various add-on cards. Wincomm mentions two options: an image capture card for medical imaging, and a 4KV Isolation card with USB 2.0, Ethernet, and dual COM ports.

The optional 4KV Isolation PCIe card “can withstand high-voltage interference to the equipment, such as from an ECG, defibrillator, or magnetic resonance imaging equipment, which needs to connect to the PC under high-voltage environments,” says Wincomm. “The Isolation function can ensure that the signal is clear and stable, while preventing the interference between instruments. This can prevent damage to expensive medical devices and the Box PC, as well as improving the user safety.”







WPC-766 (left) and WPC-766E detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Aside from the “E” model’s PCIe slot, which expands the size from 306.6 x 188 x 63.6mm to 306.6 x 188 x 108.6mm (and the weight from 3 Kilograms to 4.9 K), the devices appear to be identical. Dual SODIMM sockets support 4GB to 32GB DDR4-2133, and there’s a 2.5-inch SATA SSD drive bay. Two mini-PCIe slots are also provided, with optional WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1 and mSATA modules.

The WPC-766 and WPC-766E are equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 5x RS-232, and a single RS232/422/485 port. Media connections include DVI-I and DisplayPorts, as well as audio line-out and mic-in jacks.

The computers offer a 9-28V DC input, and ship with a AC power adapter. The temperature range is 0 to 35℃. Other options include a TPM 1.1 module, an equipotential terminal pin, a PCIe riser card, a battery pack, and a second SATA SSD bay. “Customization” options include six more USB ports, a DVD player, and the 4KV card.



Further information

The WPC-766 and WPC-766E are “coming soon” with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Wincomm’s joint announcement, as well as the WPC-766 and WPC-766E product pages.

