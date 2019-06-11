Skylake box PC has 6x GbE with optional PoE and Myriad X support

Lanner’s Linux-ready, Skylake-U based “LEC-2580” industrial PC offers 6x GbE ports with optional PoE plus 2x HDMI, 2x SATA bays, and dual mini-PCIe slots that support Myriad X neural processing cards.



Lanner’s press release for the LEC-2580 talks almost exclusively about its support for Intel Movidius Myriad X neural processing cards backed up by “seamless integration” of Intel’s OpenVINO embedded deep learning toolkit. The system is said to support “intelligent surveillance, traffic management, access control, and retail.”

Yet, the product page and datasheet for this Intel 6th Gen U-series “Skylake-U” industrial computer makes no mention of these AI enhancements. Welcome to edge AI mania where any sufficiently powerful computer can be dubbed a “Deep Learning Vision Solution.”







LEC-2580, front and back

The announcement describes support for a mini-PCIe based Myriad X device, which is probably an Aaeon UP AI Core X mini-PCIe card. The module, which uses the new, and more powerful 1-TOPs Myriad X VPU, is showcased in Aaeon’s new Intel Whiskey Lake based UP Xtreme SBC.

The LEC-2580’s other vision processing friendly features include a pair of HDMI ports (3840 x 2160 @ 24Hz or 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz) and an optional LEC-2580P SKU that replaces 4x of the 6x GbE ports with Power-over-Ethernet enabled ports capable of driving networked IP cameras. There are also two mini-PCIe slots: a half-sized slot and a full-size slot accompanied by a SIM card slot and dual SMA antenna holes for WiFi or 3G data.







LEC-2580 detail view

Otherwise, this appears to a typical, ruggedized embedded box PC. The 210 x 143.8 x 60mm system offers a choice of Intel’s dual-core, 15W TDP Core i7-6600U, i5-6300U, and i3-6100U processors. OS support includes Linux 3.12, Windows 10 IoT, Win 7 Pro FES, WES7, and WE 8.1 Industry Pro.

The LEC-2580 supports up to 16GB 1333/1600MHz DDR3L via dual sockets. There are 2x 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SSD bays with RAID 0/1 support plus an mSATA socket. The system is equipped with 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports.







LEC-2580

The aluminum-encased computer supports 0 to 60°C temperatures, or 0 to 50°C for the PoE-ready LEC-2580P. It also provides IEC 60068-2-64-rated vibration resistance of 0.5Grms, random 5-500Hz, 40 Mins/Axis. The system is said to be PTCRB certified, presumably for wireless operation.

There’s a 24V DC input via a 2-pin terminal block with a 12-30V range and optional AC and DC adapters. The system provides a watchdog, as well as power and reset buttons, a remote switch, and LEDs. Consumption ranges from 13W idle to 38W full. Wall, DIN-rail, rack, and VESA mounts are available



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LEC-2580. More information may be found in Lanner’s LEC-2580 announcement and product page.

