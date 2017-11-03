Skylake-based touch panels offer up to IP69 protection

Wincomm’s Linux-ready “WTP-9E66” resistive touch-panel PCs come in IP66 protected 15-, 19-, and 22-inch models, with optional PCAP, IP67, and IP69.



Some Wincomm products are listed only with Windows support, but the new WTP-9E66 touch-panel series has no OS listed, and Wincomm informs us that all of its x86-based embedded touch-panel, signage, and industrial computers can also work with Linux. The new 15-, 19-, and 22-inch WTP-9E66 models provide Intel 6th Gen “Skylake” U-series processors, updating Wincomm’s Intel 5th Gen “Broadwell” based WTP-9C66 15- and 19-inch touch-panel series.







WTP-9E66 series (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Like the WTP-9C66 series, the new WTP-9E66 touch panels provide full-flat, 5-wire resistive touchscreens. They offer anti-corrosion stainless steel, gap-free cases that feature IP66 ingress. The systems also use M12 ports that are protected at the higher IP67 level, and are designed to face down to reduce contamination in food processing environments.

All three WTP-9E66 models come with options for a IP67 protection for the entire system. There’s also an option that moves up to full-bore IP69K resistance against high-pressure, high temperature spray downs. The IP69K option also bumps up the touch technology to capacitive technology.







WTP-9E66-15, front and back



The WTP-9E66 systems offer 6th Gen Core U-Series chips with 15W TDPs and FCBGA1356 packages, as well as Intel vPro support. They also move up to DDR4 RAM, and offer twice the maximum capacity, with up to 32GB DDR4. Basic SKUs include the Core i7-6500U or Core i5-6200U with 4GB DDR4 and a 500GB SATA HDD. Core i3 models are also supported.

The three systems are identical except for the screen sizes and attributes, as well as their power consumption. Internal features include a SATA bay with anti-vibration kit and dual mini-PCIe slots. There are optional WiFi or WiFi/Bluetooth models, each with antennas.







WTP-9E66-19, front and back



Externally, the systems provide dual M12 USB 2.0 ports that each support two connections, for 4x USB interfaces in total. There are also separate M12 ports for 2x RS-232 ports, and an M12 port for Ethernet (type undisclosed). An M12 port is also provided for the 12V DC input, and an 90 to 264V AC adapter is available.

The WTP-9E66 -15 has a 15-inch, 1024 x 758 screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. The display enables 160 degree viewing angles, 600:1 contrast, and 300 nits brightness. Power consumption is listed as a maximum of 53.3W.







WTP-9E66-22, front and back



The WTP-9E66-19 has a 19-inch, 1280 x 1024 screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. The display offers 170 (H) and 160 (V) degree viewing angles, 600:1 contrast, and 350 nits brightness. The system consumes a maximum of 64.3W.

The WTP-9E66-22 has a 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1020 HD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 85 (H) and 80 (V) degree viewing angles, 1000:1 contrast, and 250 nits brightness. The system consumes a maximum of 70.4W.

All three fanless systems support 0 to 40℃ with air flow cooling, and provide options including wall- and table mounting, SSDs, and various cables. Special customizations “by project” include the aforementioned IP67 and IP69/capacitive versions, as well as screens with 1000 nits brightness, sunlight-readability, auto-dimming, and super-dimming functionality.

Other customizations include an upgrade to USB 3.0, a barcode reader, a 5W or 2W speaker, TPM, a SUS316 enclosure, and a “second HD,” which may refer either to an HDMI port, or an full dual display system. There’s also a special customization add-on for a powered (5V or 12V) COM port, as well as an add-on that adds dual Ethernet, dual USB, and an extra COM port. The announcement — but not the product pages — also mentions a -20 to 55℃ customization.



Further information

The WTP-9E66 touch-panel PCs are “coming soon” with unstated pricing. More information may be found on Wincomm’s WTP-9E66-15, WTP-9E66-19, and WTP-9E66-22 product pages.

