Six ultra-compact embedded PCs tap Apollo Lake

Portwell’s rugged, Linux-friendly “Kuber-2000” embedded computers are based on Intel’s Apollo Lake and measure only 99 x 92 x 46mm. Different models are optimized for isolated I/O, CAN/automotive, PoE, soft PLC, and wireless.



American Portwell Technology has launched a family of six Kuber-2000 industrial mini-PCs with different I/O packages aimed at specific applications. The rugged, fanless, 99 x 92 x 46mm computer runs a Yocto 2.5.1 flavored Linux stack or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016 on Intel’s Apollo Lake SoCs. The default processor is Intel’s dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 but you can also choose from optional dual-core Atom x5-E3930 or quad-core Atom x5-E3940 parts.







Kuber-2000 series

The base-level, general-purpose Kuber-2110 ships with up to 4GB DDR4-2400 and 32GB eMMC 5.0, expandable to 256GB. The system is equipped with 2x Intel i210 based Gigabit Ethernet ports plus 2x USB 3.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz. There’s also an M.2 E-Key 2230 socket for wireless, storage, and other expansion modules.

The Kuber-2110 has a 12-30 VDC terminal block input and a 60W, 24V/2.5A adapter. Consumption ranges from 5.4W to 16.56W depending on various usage scenarios. The standard model offers a 0 to 50°C range, and if you go with one of the two Atom-based SoCs, you can opt for an undefined “extended” temperature range.







Kuber-2110

Weighing just over half a Kilogram (0.55 Kg), the Kuber-2110 features IP30 protection, as well as 15G shock resistance per EN 60068-2-27 The system also provides 1G vibration resistance per EN 60068-2-6 when using the optional DIN-Rail mounting options. (Wall mounting is also available.) Humidity resistance is listed as 5 %~95 % (non-condensing), and there are various CE and FCC certifications for EMC protections.

Five other models described below add different mixes of features to the basic Kuber-2110 design. The automotive CANBus focused Kuber-212B and PoE-enabled Kuber-212D list only Windows 10 IoT support, but we’ll include them at the end in case Linux support is added later:

Kuber-212A — Designed as an edge controller, medical device, or for “computing in harsh industrial environments,” the Kuber-212A offers 2x additional GbE ports with isolation for 4x GbE overall. It also adds an isolated RS-232/422/485 port that is BIOS configurable and 5V/12V selectable.





Kuber-212A

— Designed as an edge controller, medical device, or for “computing in harsh industrial environments,” the Kuber-212A offers 2x additional GbE ports with isolation for 4x GbE overall. It also adds an isolated RS-232/422/485 port that is BIOS configurable and 5V/12V selectable. Kuber-212-E — Intended as an “IoT gateway in industrial automation environments,” the Kuber-212-E offers “legacy industrial control interfaces designed as a soft-defined PLC gateway,” says Portwell. The system adds a mini-PCIe slot and M.2 B-Key 2242 socket for storage or WiFi/Bluetooth. There’s also an RS-232 port and a BIOS configurable RS-232/422/485 port.





Kuber-212E (left) and Kuber-212G

— Intended as an “IoT gateway in industrial automation environments,” the Kuber-212-E offers “legacy industrial control interfaces designed as a soft-defined PLC gateway,” says Portwell. The system adds a mini-PCIe slot and M.2 B-Key 2242 socket for storage or WiFi/Bluetooth. There’s also an RS-232 port and a BIOS configurable RS-232/422/485 port. Kuber-212G — Suitable as an IoT gateway with “enriched I/Os for expansion,” the Kuber-212G adds 2x RS-232 and 4x USB 2.0 ports. Like the Kuber-212-E, it also adds a mini-PCIe slot and an M.2 B-Key 2242 socket.



Kuber-212B

— Suitable as an IoT gateway with “enriched I/Os for expansion,” the Kuber-212G adds 2x RS-232 and 4x USB 2.0 ports. Like the Kuber-212-E, it also adds a mini-PCIe slot and an M.2 B-Key 2242 socket. Kuber-212B — This Windows-only model is designed for “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) control or management. The Kuber-212B adds a CANBus interface, a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support, and an optional second M.2 E-Key 2230 socket. You get two additional GbE ports for 4x GbE overall, as well as 4x GPIO.



— This Windows-only model is designed for “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) control or management. The Kuber-212B adds a CANBus interface, a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support, and an optional second M.2 E-Key 2230 socket. You get two additional GbE ports for 4x GbE overall, as well as 4x GPIO. Kuber-212D — The Windows-only Kuber-212D is suitable for “Ethernet-powered IoT devices.” It adds 3x additional GbE ports with 802.3af-compliant PoE for a combined power budget of 31W. There’s also a second 2-pin terminal connector.



Kuber-212D



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Kuber-2000 series computers. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement, which links to all six product pages.

The Kuber-2000 series follows Portwell’s Apollo Lake based RICH-61D0 mini-PC announced back in January.

