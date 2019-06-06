Six-port networking appliance has extended temp support and optional SFP

Lanner announced an NCR-1510 networking appliance with an Atom C3000 SoC and either 6x GbE ports or 4x GbE with 2x SFP. The mini-PCIe and M.2-equipped system is notable for offering -40 to 70°C support.



Lanner’s 6-port NCR-1510 is its first networking computer with -40 to 70°C support. Although networking appliances are increasingly being deployed in industrial settings, we do not recall seeing any with this level of extended temperature support.







NCR-1510, front and back

Aimed at uCPE, SD-WAN, or edge security gateway applications, the fanless NCR-1510 is a variation on the 0 to 40°C tolerant, up to 8x port NCA-1515 , which similarly runs on an Intel Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC. As before, no OS support is listed, but Linux is almost certainly available.

Lanner’s 310 x 240 x 44mm NCR-1510 is larger than the NCA-1515, despite replacing that earlier model’s fan with a heatsink. Like the NCA-1515, you can choose between the octa-core Atom C3708, the quad-core C3508, and the dual-core C3308, with clock rates ranging between 1.5GHz and 2.0GHz.

The C3308 and C3508 models have 6x GbE ports while the C3708, which narrows the -40 to 70°C range to -40 to 60°C, has 4x GbE with 2x GbE SFP ports. All the models have one pair of Gen3 bypass.

The C3308 model tops out at 8GB of up to 2400MHz DDR4 with ECC support while the other models can go to 16GB. There’s also an optional, 2.5-inch SATA bay.







NCR-1510 detail view

You get dual mini-PCIe slots (PCIe/USB2.0) with nano-SIM slot for WiFi or LTE, as well as an M.2 B-key 3042 slot with nano-SIM for LTE. The appliance offers 6x antenna connectors.

The NCR-1510 is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 ports (on all but the C3308 model) and a mini-USB-based console port. A watchdog, RTC with battery, and an LED are also onboard.

The NCR-1510 has a 12V/5A DC jack via a 2-pin terminal block with a 9-54V input range, as well as power and reset buttons. The system provides a TPM 2.0 chip, secure boot technology, and Intel’s QuickAssist at up to 10Gbps with cryptographic acceleration. A rackmount kit is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NCA-1510. More information may be found on Lanner’s NCA-1510 product page.