Six-port network appliance runs Linux on Atom C3558

Acrosser’s compact “AND-DNV3N2” networking appliance runs Linux on a quad-core, 2.2GHz Atom C3558 and offers a SATA-III bay, 2x mini-PCIe and USB 3.0 ports, and 6x GbE ports, two of which can be outfitted as fiber SFP ports.



Acrosser, which says it is now an Intel IoT Solutions Alliance partner, announced a desktop network appliance available with 6x copper Gigabit Ethernet ports or 4x GbE and 2x fiber-optic SFP ports. Like Advantech’s 6x port FWA-1012VC appliance, the AND-DNV3N2 Micro Box Networking Appliance runs on a quad-core, 2.2GHz Atom C3558 “Denverton” server SoC. (The Advantech model also sells an 8-port variant with an octa-core C3758.)







AND-DNV3N2, back and front



The “budget” AND-DNV3N2 supports applications including network intrusion prevention, content filtering, data leak prevention, VPN, unified threat management (UTM), and SD-WAN. Previous 6-port Acrosser network appliances include the AMD G-Series based AND-G420N

The 230 x 105 x 44mm appliance runs Linux 4.4 or above on the Atom C3558 and offers dual empty DDR4 sockets. This should get you at least 8GB of RAM, although most Atom C3000 devices tend to support up to 48GB. Congatec just announced an Atom C3000 based Conga-B7AC module that breaks new ground by supporting 3x 32GB DDR4 modules for up to 96GB DDR4.







AND-DNV3N2 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The AND-DNV3N2 drives its 6x GbE ports with Intel I210 and Marvell 88E1543 network controllers. It also offers 2-pair LAN bypass and a WAN serial console port. Dual mini-PCIe slots and a SIM card slot support wireless expansion, and you get 4x antenna ports that support LTE and up to 802.11ac WiFi.

The AND-DNV3N2 is further equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA III bay for an SSD, as well as 2x USB 3.0 ports, 8-bit GPIO, a watchdog timer, hardware monitoring, and optional TPM 2.0. There’s also support Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT) and the open source Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).

The appliance provides a 12V DC input with 40W adapter, as well as a 3V 220mAH Li-Ion battery. You can run the device in the 0 to 40°C range.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was listed for the AND-DNV3N2 Micro Box Networking Appliance. More information may be found at Acrosser’s AND-DNV3N2 announcement and product page.