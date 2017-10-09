Sitara based gateway and SBC spin up LTE, WiFi, BT, and LoRa

Eurotech’s rugged, “ReliaGate 10-12” IoT gateway runs Linux on a TI AM3352, and has optional LTE Cat 1, WiFI, BLE, and LoRa. It’s also available as an SBC.



In the fourth quarter, Eurotech will ship it ReliaGate 10-12 Internet of Things gateway with LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. This will be followed in Q1 2018 with an optional LoRa wireless module, as well as an SBC version called the CPU-310-12, which acts as the mainboard for the gateway.







ReliaGate 10-12

(click images to enlarge)







CPU-310-12

(click image to enlarge)



The SBC and gateway both run Yocto Linux 1.6 with Kernel 3.14, and ship with an Oracle Java SE Embedded 8 Virtual Machine. They also support Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi edge computing platform and middleware for IoT gateways.We’ll focus on the gateway here, although its specs are almost identical to those of the underlying, CPU-310-12 SBC. The only difference we can see is that the SBC’s published specs do not explicitly list support for the optional LoRa gateway.

The ReliaGate 10-12 has the same 140 x 95 x 45mm dimensions as the ReliaGate 10-11, and most of the same features. These include Texas Instruments’ Cortex-A8 based Sitara AM3352 SoC, which here is clockable to 1GHz instead of 800MHz. The low-power SoC helps the gateway achieve typical power consumption of 15W peak and 2W idle, says Eurotech.







ReliaGate 10-12 rear port-side view

(click image to enlarge)



Unlike the ReliaGate 10-11, the ReliaGate 10-12 offers LTE Cat 1 instead of 3G, although it can fall back to 3G speeds. The new model also adds an undefined, side-mounted expansion slot that supports I/O and LoRa modules, and supplies more standard, rather than optional, I/O ports. As usual with Eurotech, there are several different SKUs for wireless options, and the company allows volume buyers to select features a la carte.

Like the previous model, the ReliaGate 10-12 offers IP40 protection against ingress, and supports -20 to 70°C operation. It integrates a wide-range VDC power supply with transient protection and “Vehicle Ignition Sense,” and dips deeper into the lower range with 6-36VDC support.



ReliaGate 10-11

The ReliaGate 10-12 provides 1GB of DDR3, up from 512MB on the 10-11, as well as 4GB of eMMC flash and a user-accessible microSD slot. Other standard features include dual 10/100Mbps LAN ports, 3x noise- and surge-protected USB 2.0 host ports, and 2x CAN ports with 5V (100mA) output.

The ReliaGate 10-12 is further equipped with 4-lane, optoisolated DIO, as well as a serial console interface and dual, surge-protected RS-232/RS-485 ports. You also get a temperature and accelerometer sensors and a battery-backed RTC, plus watchdog, LEDs, reset and user buttons, and factory optional TPM.

All but the lowest-end SKU provides built-in LTE Cat 1, in either North American or European versions, as well as 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 with BLE. Two micro-SIM slots are onboard, and dual antennas are available for both the cellular and WiFi/BT modules. There’s an option for an external 3G or 4G cellular radio, as well as a factory option for GPS, with Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou support.







ReliaIO 10-12 (left) and ReliaLORA 10-12 modules



The optional ReliaIO 10-12 expansion module, which is due in the fourth quarter, adds more isolated DIO (4x in, 4x out), as well as 4x analog input ports (12-bit). The ReliaLORA 10-12 expansion module due in Q1 2018 adds LoRa gateway capability for up to up to 15 km LoRa networks. Based on the Semtech SX1301 data concentrator, the ReliaLORA supports EMEA (868MHz) and North America (915MHz) LoRaWAN frequencies.

Euortech’s ESF middleware provides field protocol support, including Modbus, OPC-UA, and S7, as well as MQTT connectivity to IoT cloud vendors. You also get web-based visual data flow programming, configuration and security, diagnostics, provisioning, and remote access and management with Eurotech’s Everyware Cloud (EC) platform. Both the SBC and gateway are Microsoft Azure Certified.



Further information

The ReliaGate 10-12 gateway and ReliaIO expansion module will be available in 4Q 2017. The CPU-310-12 SBC and the ReliaLORA 10-12 module are both due in 1Q 2018. More information may be found on Eurotech’s ReliaGate 10-12 and CPU-310-12 product pages.

