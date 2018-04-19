Single-unit version of Odroid-MC1 cluster computer adds flexibility

Hardkernel has launched a stackable single-unit Solo version of its 4-board Odroid-MC1 cluster computer. The system runs Linux on a octa-core Samsung Exynos5422 based Odroid-XU4S SBC.



Hardkernel has spun a single-unit version of its four-unit, 32-core Odroid-MC1 cluster computer for running Docker Swarm, Build Farm, and other parallel computing applications. The octa-core Odroid-MC1 Solo costs $48 instead of $220 for the original. The design offers greater flexibility, enabling users to combine Odroid-MC1 Solo units for a “single unit, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or n stackable cluster” or combine one or more Solo units with the original 4-unit MC1 to act as a single cluster,” says Hardkernel.







Odroid-MC1 Solo (left) and original Odroid-MC1

Odroid-XU4

The Odroid-MC1 Solo and Odroid-MC1 use an Odroid-XU4S SBC that is similar to the SBC that powers the Odroid-HC2 network attached storage (NAS) device announced in January. Both boards are smaller, stripped-down, headless version of the open-spec Odroid-XU4 SBC.

Like the HC2’s board, the MC1 board has removed the XU4’s HDMI port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, optional eMMC, and 30- and 12-pin GPIO connectors. Like the Odroid-XU4, the boards are equipped with the Samsung Exynos5422 SoC with four Cortex-A15, four Cortex-A7 cores, and Mali-T628 GPU.

All these boards provide 2GB LPDDR3 (in a PoP configuration), as well as a GbE port, USB 2.0 host port, and a bootable microSD slot with UHS-1 support. The XU4S used on the Odroid-MC1 lacks the one additional feature found on the HC2 NAS computer: a USB 3.0-based SATA port.

The Odroid-MC1 Solo measures 92 x 42 x 29mm, including the stacking case. There’s a 5V/4A power supply, a UART, an RTC with battery connector, as well as “M3 x 8mm” self-tapping screws. The XU4-compatible Linux image is based on Kernel 4.14 LTS.



Further information

The Odroid-MC1 Solo is available now for $48 plus worldwide shipping. More information may be found at Hardkernel’s Odroid-MC1 Solo shopping page.

