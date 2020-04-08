Signage SBC showcases hexa-core S922X

Shenzhen Tomato’s “XYT-6689” SBC runs Android 9.0 on a 2GHz hexa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic S922X with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. Display interfaces including HDMI 2.1, LVDS, eDP, and V-by-One.



Shenzhen Tomato has posted a product page for a signage-oriented XYT-6689 (Amlogic S922X Digital Signage) SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Amlogic’s S922X. The only other S922X-based SBC we’ve seen is Hardkernel’s community-backed Odroid-N2, which supports it with Ubuntu 18.04 in addition to Android 9. The unpriced XYT-6689 is designed for digital signage, intelligent display terminal equipment, industrial automation terminals, and gaming and AI computers.







XYT-6689 detail view

Amlogic’s 12nm-fabricated S922X is often compared with the similarly hexa-core Rockchip RK3399. The S922X integrates 4x Cortex-A73 cores at up to 2.0GHz compared to the RK3399’s 2x 1.8GHz to 2.0GHz Cortex-A72 cores. The S922X also has 2x -A53 cores that clock to 1.9GHz instead of 4x up to 1.5GHz -A53 cores on the RK3399.

The S922X has an Arm Mali-G52 GPU with 6x 846MHz execution engines, which the Odroid project claims is 10 percent faster than the RK3399’s Mali-T864. The S822X also adds a Cortex-M4 core.

The XYT-6689 is available with 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB or 64GB eMMC. There’s a microSD/SIM slot combo and a SATA interface with support for up to 2TB drives. For communications, you get a GbE port and a Broadcom AP6398S module with dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.







Amlogic S922X block diagram

The board provides [email protected] HDMI 2.2 and eDP ports, and the detail diagram shows a second internal HDMI output. There’s also an LVDS interface with touch support, which like the similarly single-channel eDP interface is accompanied by its own backlight and voltage controls.

The fourth display interface is a newcomer to LinuxGizmos, although it’s been around awhile. The board supplies a V-By-One interface, an alternative to LVDS that runs faster over twisted-pair copper lines. More details on the V-By-One interface, which is here implemented with a Texas Instruments T112 chip, may be found in the CNXSoft story that alerted us to the board.

The XYT-6689 is further equipped with coastline USB 3.0 and 2.0 host ports, as well as a headphone jack. Internal I/O includes 3x USB 2.0, USB OTG, 2x RS-232, I2C, 2x I2S, and audio I/O headers. A mini-PCIe slot supports optional 4G LTE, and there’s a 12V DC jack and header, a power button, LEDs, and an IR receiver.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the XYT-6689 (Amlogic S922X Digital Signage) SBC. More information may be found on Shenzhen Tomato’s product page.