Signage mini-PC and retail panel PCs run on Rockchip power

Arbor unveiled three Rockchip powered computers that run Android 9.0. The “AAES-RK391” is an RK3399-based mini-PC for signage with dual HDMI ports, and the 10.1-inch RP-101K open frame panel PC and similar RP-101P Android Price Checker tap the PX30.



Arbor Technology has shown considerable enthusiasm for Rockchip’s Arm-based processors. Last year it launched an EmQ-RK390 Qseven module built around the hexa-core Cortex-A72 and -A53 RK3399, as well as SOM-RK391 (RK3399) and SOM-RP301 (PX30) modules. We would not be surprised if some of these modules were also powering its new RK3399-based AAES-RK391 mini-PC and PX30-based RP-101K open frame panel PC and RP-101P Android Price Checker systems.







AAES-RK391

(click image to enlarge)



While the Arbor modules offer a choice of Linux or Android, the new signage and retail computers ship with Android 9.0. However, the two 10.1-inch panel PCs built around the quad-core, Cortex-A53 Rockchip PX30 support “other OSes” on request. Arbor announced the products a few weeks ago at Embedded World, but the product pages indicate they are still “preliminary.”



AAES-RK391

The 170.2 x 117.8 x 41mm AAES-RK391 mini-PC is billed as a “4K Android Signage System,” but it also supports kiosk and vending machine applications. The system ships with 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC, both soldered to the board. There is also a microSD slot for up to 256GB storage. For communications, you get 2x GbE ports, as well as 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 LE with an antenna.

The AAES-RK391 is further equipped with 4x USB 2.0, a USB Type-C, and 2x RS232 (DB9) ports. Dual HDMI 2.0a ports output 4K and HD @ 60Hz displays, respectively. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and a 2V RMS line-out interface.

The aluminum-built mini-PC is powered by a 12V/2A DC jack and provides a power switch and reset and firmware download buttons. The system supports 0 to 50°C temperatures.



RP-101K and RP-101P

The RP-101K open frame panel PC is designed for kiosk, vending machines, and other retail applications. Public touchscreen computers may not be a big draw in the era of the coronavirus, but it’s hard to believe that voice interfaces will be able to handle all the UI load in noisy public spaces. The touchscreen era may be on hold, but it’s not over yet.

The RP-101K runs on a quad -A53 PX30 clocked to 1.5GHz with 2GB or or 4GB DDR4 and 16GB to 64GB eMMC, both soldered. A microSD slot for up to 128GB cards is also available.







RP-101K and portside detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The 10.2-inch 5-point capacitive multi touchscreen has 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, 300cd/m² brightness, 500:1 contrast ratio, and 85-degree viewing angles. The system has a 10/100 Ethernet port with optional 12W PoE and a wireless module with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. NFC communications are optional and are available in a variety of PCD and VCD reader/writer flavors.

The RP-101K is equipped with RS232 (DB9), micro-USB device, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. Internal I/O includes 2x USB 2.0, an RS232 header, and 6x GPIO. Other features include a mic input, 1W speaker output, and an optional 8-megapixel camera.

The 280.68 x 168.5 x 31.78mm system has a 12V DC input and a power switch. There’s a 0 to 50°C operating range and 5~90%@50°C, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.







RP-101P Android Price Checker and portside detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The RP-101P Android Price Checker has the same PX30 SoC, the same 10.1-inch touchscreen, and all the same features as the RP-101K. However, it has a different, 227.5 x 249.2 x 34mm form factor and adds an optional 2D scanner with a H:36°/V:23° field of view. It supports depth of field settings for QR code, data matrix, PDF 417. Code 39, and EAN13 plus a variety of 2D and 1D decode modes.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” AAES-RK391, RP-101K panel PC, and RP-101P Android Price Checker. More information may be found in Arbor’s announcement, which links to PDF datasheets for the three products.

