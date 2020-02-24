Seeed’s Linux-friendly Gemini Lake SBC starts at $188

Seeed’s “Odyssey – X86J41058x” SBC starts at $188 with 8GB RAM and runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.5GHz Celeron J4105 with Raspberry Pi, Arduino/Grove, and 2x M.2 slots. Options include 64GB eMMC and an enclosure.



Seeed Studio has launched an Intel Gemini Lake based SBC it bills as the “most expandable Win10 Mini PC.” The nickname for the Odyssey – X86J41058x SBC stems from its optional Windows 10 Enterprise installation and activation, optional $14.90 enclosure, and extensive expansion options including Arduino/Grove and Raspberry Pi compatible headers. It also supports Linux.

The maker-like board is supported with a wiki, forums, tech support, and extensive documentation and tutorials, including instructions on how to install Arduino Core, OpenWrt, and Ubuntu. It does not, however, appear to ship with open hardware files such as schematics.







Odyssey – X86J4105864 with fan (left) and enclosed in case

Odyssey – X86J4105800 — 8GB RAM; $188

Odyssey – X86J4105864 — 8GB RAM; 64GB eMMC; Win 10 Ent. installed; $218

Odyssey – X86J4105864 — 8GB RAM; 64GB eMMC; Win 10 Ent. activated; $258

Three Odyssey – X86J41058x models are available, all featuring the quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.5GHz Celeron J4105 with 10W TDP from Intel’s Gemini Lake family, the more powerful successor to Apollo Lake:

The Celeron J4105 is also used by Hardkernel’s open source Odroid-H2 SBC, which has the same 110 x 110mm dimensions as the Odyssey board, and which sells for $176 with 8GB DDR4 and 16GB eMMC. There’s also DFRobot’s maker-like, but not fully open LattePanda Delta, which instead uses the quad-core Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake SoC clocked at 1.1GHz/2.4GHz. Ibase’s commercial IB822 offers a choice of Gemini Lake chips up to a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.8GHz Pentium Silver J5005.

Much of Gemini Lake’s performance improvement over the similarly 14nm Goldmont architecture Apollo Lake comes in the form of higher burst rates, which are based in part on the SoCs’ 4MB cache sizes, up from 1MB to 2MB for Apollo Lake. Video support has bumped up to 4K HEVC and VP9, and there’s a new Gen10 display controller.







Odyssey – X86J41058x (left) and with breadboard connected to Arduino/Grove header

The Odyssey – X86J41058 combines the Celeron with Microchip’s Cortex-M0+ based ATSAMD21G18 MCU for Arduino IDE support. There’s also a TPM 2.0 security chip.

In addition to the 8GB of LPDDR4 and optional 64GB eMMC, the SBC provides a microSD slot and a SATA III slot with 3x SATA power connectors. There are also SATA-compatible M.2 slots: a B-key slot that also supports USB 2.0 and an M-key with PCIe 2.0 x4. A SIM card slot is also provided.

Dual GbE ports, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 provide for further communications possibilities. For media, you get an HDMI 2.0a port and a USB 3.1 Type-C port with power and DP 1.2a support, both with up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution. There’s also an audio I/O jack.







Odyssey – X86J41058x detail view (left) and pinout for Arduino and Raspberry Pi GPIO headers

In addition to the Type-C port, there’s a USB 3.1 host port and 2x additional USB host ports that are listed most frequently as 2.0 but are identified as 3.1 in the detail view. Low-power expansion is available via a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi HATs, as well as a 28-pin Arduino header that is compatible with Arduino shields and over 300 Seeed Grove modules and sensors.

Specifications for the Odyssey – X86J41058x include:

Processor — Intel “Gemini Lake” Celeron J4005 (2x 14nm cores @ 2:00GHz/2.7GHz burst); Intel UHD Graphics 600 (12EUs @ 750MHz; 10W TDP

Memory — 8GB LPDDR4

Storage: 64GB eMMC (X86J4105864 models only) SATA III (6Gbps) port with cable and 3x 4-pin SATA power connectors SATA available via 2x M.2 slots (see expansion below)

Media: HDMI 2.0a port DisplayPort 1.2a via USB Type C 3.5mm audio I/O jack Front-panel audio connector

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel 210AT) with WoL and PXE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac @ 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth 5.0

Other I/O: USB 3.1 host port USB 3.1 Type-C port with power and DP support 2x USB 2.0 host ports (possibly 3.1) UART linked to SAMD21G18 Fan header

Expansion: 40-pin RPi-compatible GPIO header 28-pin SAMD21G18/Arduino/Grove header M.2 B-key 2242/2280 slot with SATA III, USB 2.0, UIM M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot with SATA III, PCIe 2.0 x4 SIM card slot

Other features – RTC with battery; 2x antenna mounts; heatsink; cooling fan (eMMC models only); optional $14.90 case

Power — 12-19V DC jack; 12V input via USB Type-C; power input/switch header; int’l power adapter

Dimensions — 110 x 110mm

Operating system – Linux including OpenWrt and Ubuntu; Win 10 Enterprise pre-installed on 64GB models



Further information

The Odyssey – X86J4105800 with 8GB RAM is on pre-order for $188. The 64GB Odyssey – X86J4105864 versions go for $218 with Windows pre-installed and $258 with Windows pre-activated, although the latter is listed as out of stock. Shipments for the two available systems are slated for Mar. 16.

More information may be found in Seeed’s Odyssey – X86J41058x wiki and the shopping pages for the Odyssey – X86J4105800, the Odyssey – X86J4105864 with Win 10 pre-installed, and the Odyssey – X86J4105864 with Win 10 pre-activated. There’s also a shopping page for the $14.90 case enclosure.