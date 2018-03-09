Seco unveils first i.MX8M SMARC module

Seco announced a rugged, SMARC form-factor “SM-C12” module that runs Linux or Android on an NXP i.MX8M, and offers soldered LPDDR4, eMMC and QSPI flash, plus an optional wireless module and carrier board.



Like its ubiquitous i.MX6 system-on-chip, NXP’s new quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M is so versatile that you can spin it into diverse applications. Innocomm, for example, focused on the SoC’s extensive audio interfaces in its WB10 module. SolidRun, meanwhile, has spun its i.MX8 SOM module into both an IoT and networking focused HummingBoard Pulse SBC and a streaming media oriented CuBox Pulse mini-PC. Seco’s new SM-C12 module focuses on durability, with soldered memory, and offers industrial I/O like CAN. The module has a wider application focus, however, including home automation, transportation, vending, multimedia, and signage.







SM-C12 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The 82 x 50mm, SMARC 2.0 compliant SM-C12 is not only the first SMARC form-factor implementation of the i.MX8M, but the first to offer soldered memory for greater reliability. You can load it with up to 4GB of soldered LPDDR4, and add unspecified quantities of soldered eMMC and QSPI flash. Both 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models are available.

The Linux and Android ready SM-C12 integrates a GbE controller, and offers optional WiFi with Bluetooth BLE. The COM supports 2x PCIe x1 slots, as well as 2x USB 3.0 host, 2x USB 2.0 host, and 1x USB 2.0 OTG interfaces.

The module offers dual display support via an HDMI 2.0a output with up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution and support for HDCP 2.2 and HDCP 1.4. You also get a choice of a MIPI-DSI or 18/24-bit, dual channel LVDS with up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz. Both 4- and 2-lane MIPI-CSI connections are also available.

The SM-C12 is further equipped with 12x GPIO 2x UART Tx/Rx, and up to 2x UART Tx/Rx/RTS/CTS. You also get I2C, SMBus, quadSPI, boot select and power management signals, and an option for 4-bit SD. As noted, there’s a TTL level CAN Bus and an I2S interface. The 3-5VDC module supports a 3.3V RTC.



CSM-B79 – a gi-normous new SMARC carrier

The optional — and still under development — CSM-B79 SMARC 2.0 carrier board measures a whopping 345 x 170mm, and supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. The board provides dual GbE ports and a powered “SATA M 7p” connector that is “shared with M.2 Socket 2 2242 / 2260 Key B SSD slot,” says Seco. A microSD slot is also onboard.







CSM-B79 carrier (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



A PCIe x4 slot shares an interface with 2x PCIe x1 slots and dual M.2 E-Key sockets: a 2230 for WiFi and a 2260 for cellular. The latter is accompanied by a SIM card slot.

There’s also plenty of sharing on the multimedia side. In a switch from the usual Type-C arrangement, the DP++ interface is on a dedicated port while the HDMI port is available via a USB 3.1 Type-C port that can be used for other purposes, including power input. An LVDS connector is shared with 2x eDP/DSI interfaces, and is supported with backlight and LCD voltage selection connectors.

Dual audio jacks are supported with both I2S and HD Audio codecs. There is also a pair of CSI camera inputs.

The CSM-B79 is further equipped with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, micro-USB OTG, and the aforementioned USB 3.1 Type-C ports. Other I/O includes 2x CAN ports, 2x RS-232/RS-422/RS-485, 2x Tx/Rx serial, 4x GPIO, JTAG, and more (see block diagram). There’s a 9-21V input as an alternative to Type-C, and a smart battery connector provides 6-17V power.



Further information

There’s no indication when the SM-C12 or “under development” CSM-B79 carrier will ship. More information may be found on Seco’s SM-C12 and CSM-B79 product pages.